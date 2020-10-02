Update on the Intended Offer by Next Private for Altice Europe

Regulatory News:

Altice Europe N.V. (AEX:ATC) (AEX:ATCB):

This is a joint press release by Altice Europe N.V. ("Altice Europe") and Next Private B.V. ("Next Private"), pursuant to the provisions of Section 5, paragraphs 4 and 5 and Section 7, paragraph 1 sub a of the Netherlands Decree on Public Takeover Bids (Besluit openbare biedingen Wft) (the "Decree"), in connection with the intended public offer by Next Private for all the issued and outstanding common shares A and common shares B in the capital of Altice Europe.

Reference is made to the joint press release by Altice Europe and Next Private dated 11 September 2020 (the "Initial Announcement") in respect of the intended recommended public offer to be made by Next Private for all issued and outstanding common shares A and common shares B in the capital of Altice Europe (each a "Share") at an offer price of EUR 4.11 in cash per Share (cum dividend) (the "Offer").

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 7, paragraph 1 sub a of the Decree, requiring a public announcement including a status update regarding an intended public offer within four weeks following its announcement, Altice Europe and Next Private hereby provide this joint update on the Offer.

Altice Europe and Next Private confirm that they are making good progress on the preparation for the Offer. A request for review and approval of the Offer Memorandum was filed with the AFM today.

Based on the required steps and subject to the approval of the Offer Memorandum, Altice Europe and Next Private anticipate that the Offer will close in Q1 2021.

Transactions in relation to Shares by Next Alt and Next Private

In 2015, Next Alt S.à r.l. ("Next Alt"), the sole shareholder of Next Private, entered into a series of share basket option transactions (the "Collar") with a financial institution as counterparty (the "Counterparty"). The Collar is with respect to 81,238,465 common shares A in the capital of Altice Europe (each a "Share A") and certain shares in the capital of Altice USA, Inc. Next Alt pledged 81,238,465 Shares A to secure its obligations to the Counterparty (the “Pledge”) and allowed the Counterparty to use those Shares A for its own purposes (subject to a right for Next Alt to recall such Shares A).