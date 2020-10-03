IGNITE Announces Termination of Agreement With Namaste

VAUGHAN, Ontario, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IGNITE International Brands, Ltd. (CSE:BILZ, OTCQX: BILZF) (“IGNITE” or the “Company”), a global consumer packaged goods brand, today announces the mutual termination of an agreement between IGNITE and CannMart Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Namaste Technologies Inc. (“Namaste”), to utilize certain IGNITE trademarks on cannabis-based products. CannMart will continue selling remaining IGNITE inventory through provincial control boards and through its medical channel at Cannmart.com until December 29, 2020 and will no longer act as a distributor for IGNITE in Canada. IGNITE products, to the extent made available by licensed retailers in Saskatchewan, will also continue to be available on Cannmart.com via it’s VendorLink platform.



“It has been a pleasure working with Cannmart to launch IGNITE THC products into Canada,” said John Schaefer, President of the Company. “The IGNITE team has done a fantastic job delivering superior products to consumers across the country which, has created demand beyond initial expectations. We remain committed to delivering premium cannabis products to our valued consumers, retail and provincial distribution partners as we continue to grow and scale at a fast pace.”

ABOUT IGNITE

IGNITE is a global consumer brand, operating in the premium product segment of the market. Founded by Dan Bilzerian, the Company’s ‘quality-first’ approach is fundamental to the brand and its products. Originally operating in the cannabis and hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) wellness space, IGNITE was able to establish its brand awareness. IGNITE product categories now include a full line of CBD oil tinctures, CBD topicals, CBD pet products and CBD vape devices, produced by various partners and sold through select distributors, brick and mortar retailers, and online through the Company’s website, ignite.co. The IGNITE THC product line, which was launched subsequent to the CBD product line, incorporates quality, locally sourced, cannabis products.

Since the launching of its THC and CBD products, the Company has expanded into the beverage space, launching a full line of functional performance enhancing drinks. The IGNITE beverage line currently consists of PH-alkaline balanced water, a line of premium performance drinks, named Z-RO as well as a gluten-free, seven-time distilled vodka. IGNITE beverages will be distributed nationally within the United States and available to purchase on the IGNITE beverages website, IgniteBeverages.co.