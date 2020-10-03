 

Western Pacific Trust Company Appoints New Board Chair

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Pacific Trust Company (Trading Symbol “WP”- TSX-VE) is pleased to announce that director Dr. Anthony Liscio has been appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company effective September 30, 2020.

Dr. Liscio takes over from Mr. J. Cowan McKinney, FCPA, as Board Chair. Cowan McKinney stepped down as Board Chair, having served in that capacity for eight years, but remains as a valued independent director of the Company. The Directors thank Mr. McKinney for his years of wise and thoughtful leadership of the Board, and look forward to his continued contribution.

Dr. Liscio has been a Director of the Company since October of 2004, and served as President & CEO of Western Pacific from 2008 to 2011.

With this appointment, the Board of Directors is composed of the following individuals:

    Anthony Liscio, Board Chair
    Alison Alfer
    Bruce H. Bailey
    G. Benjamin Cutler
    John C.A. de Wit
    J. Cowan McKinney
    Steven O. Youngman, Deputy Board Chair

About Western Pacific Trust Company
Western Pacific Trust Company is a non-deposit taking financial corporation. Western Pacific is licensed under the Financial Institutions Act in British Columbia as a Trust Company, and is also registered extra-provincially in Alberta as a non-deposit taking Trust Company.

Additional corporate information is available at: www.westernpacifictrust.com and on www.SEDAR.com.

Alison Alfer
President & CEO

Contact:
Alison Alfer
President & CEO
Tel: 604-683-0455
Fax: 604-669-6978

This news release was prepared by the Board of Directors which is solely responsible for its contents. The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein


