 

Summit Announces Agreement For a Fundraising of approximately $50 Million

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.10.2020, 00:40  |  86   |   |   

Summit Therapeutics Inc.

(“Summit” or the “Company”)

Summit Announces Agreement For a Fundraising of approximately $50 Million

Cambridge, MA, October 2, 2020 – Summit (NASDAQ: SMMT) today announces that it has entered into a binding agreement with the Company’s Chief Executive Officer and Executive Chairman, Robert W. Duggan, for a fundraising of approximately $50 million (the “Fundraising”) through the issuance and sale in a private placement of shares of common stock to Mr. Duggan.  The transaction provides Summit the ability to place up to 14,970,060 new shares of common stock with Mr. Duggan in exchange for up to $50 million in new investment. The aggregate purchase price will reflect a price of $3.34 per share of common stock. The price per share of the common stock sold in the Fundraising represents the Nasdaq closing price per share immediately preceding the entry into the binding agreement for the Fundraising.

The purchase agreement also affords Summit the flexibility to place fewer than the maximum shares of common stock with Mr. Duggan, in the Company’s discretion, provided that no less than 9,730,539 shares of common stock shall be sold to Mr. Duggan in the offering. Prior to the closing of the Fundraising, which Summit expects to occur in approximately two weeks’ time, the Company intends to engage with third parties who may have an interest in making an investment in the Company on similar terms as those agreed with Mr. Duggan.

Summit believes that the net proceeds of the Fundraising will extend its cash runway to the third quarter of 2021. The Company expects to use these funds to support the following activities:

  • Ridinilazole: Continued patient enrolment into the Ri-CoDIFy Phase 3 clinical trial program of ridinilazole for the treatment of Clostridium difficile infection.
  • Ridinilazole: Preparatory activities to support the commercial launch of ridinilazole, if approved.
  • Development of early-stage research projects using the Company’s Discuva Platform.
  • General corporate purposes.

The securities issued to Mr. Duggan at the closing and any securities issued to third parties on similar terms on or around such date will not be registered under the Securities and Exchange Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements. 

Seite 1 von 3
Summit Therapeutics Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tesla Q3 2020 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announces High-Volume Manufacturing Partner for its COVID-19 ...
NIO Inc. Provides September and Third Quarter 2020 Delivery Update
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Algernon Announces 75% Enrollment in Multinational Phase 2b/3 Human Study of Ifenprodil for ...
Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Technical Update of Kyalla 117 N2-1H ST2
Giyani Announces Study to Become the Lowest Carbon Footprint High Purity Manganese Producer
Announcement of the final Offer price
Titel
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Director Declaration
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
Tesla Q3 2020 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announces High-Volume Manufacturing Partner for its COVID-19 ...
CytoDyn to Hold 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders on September 30, 2020
Perseus Mining Acquires Bagoé Gold Project
NIO Inc. Provides September and Third Quarter 2020 Delivery Update
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
29.09.20
Summit Therapeutics Reports Financial Results and Operational Progress for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2020
18.09.20
Summit Announces Effectiveness of Scheme of Arrangement and Completion of Redomiciliation to Delaware, USA
17.09.20
Summit Therapeutics Announces U.K. Court Approval of Scheme

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
27.05.20
11
Multiresistente Keime