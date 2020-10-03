Surge Copper Amends the Terms of Its Recently Announced Financing, While Ootsa Drill Preparations Are Underway

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surge Copper Corp. (the “Company” or “Surge Copper”) (TSX-V:SURG) has amended the terms of the financing announced on September 29, 2020. The Company has had very strong individual and institutional investor demand for the financing, including participation by Altius Resources Inc. and 6 other resource focused institutions, and has increased the flow-through component from C$5,454,545 to C$6,000,000. The total interest in the financing was multiples of the total placement size, including the participation of over 50 entities. The new board and advisory members are subscribing to approximately half of the financing.

Amended Financing

Total proceeds of the non-brokered private placement will still be C$6.5 million with the amended offering consisting of up to 3,846,154 units priced at C$0.13 per unit for gross proceeds up to C$500,000 (the “HD Units”) and 40,000,000 flow-through units priced at C$0.15 for gross flow through proceeds of up to C$6,000,000 (the “FT Units”). Each HD Unit is comprised of one common share and one share purchase warrant. Each warrant will entitle the holder to acquire an additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of C$0.17 per share for a period of three years from the closing date of the private placement. Each FT Unit will consist of one flow-through share and one share purchase warrant entitling the holder to purchase an additional non-flow-through common share at a price of C$0.17 for a period of three years.

The gross proceeds from the flow-through unit offering will be used to incur ‘Canadian exploration expenses’ that will qualify as ‘flow through mining expenditures’ as those terms are defined in the Income Tax Act which will be renounced to the initial purchasers of the flow through shares. The net proceeds of the Offering will be used to expedite and expand upcoming drilling at the Ootsa Property, to identify and advance new exploration opportunities, and for general corporate and working capital needs.