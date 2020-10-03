A.I.S. Resources Announces Grant of Options

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A.I.S. Resources Limited (TSX-V – AIS, OTCQB: AISSF) (the “Company” or “AIS”) announces that the Company has granted a total of 1,550.000 incentive stock options to various directors of the Company in accordance with the Company’s stock option plan. Each Option is exercisable into one common share of the Company at a price of $0.075 per Share being the closing price of the Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange on October 2, 2020. The Options vested on grant and will expire on October 2, 2025.The stock options granted are subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.



About A.I.S. Resources Limited

A.I.S. Resources Ltd. is a publicly traded investment issuer listed on the TSX Venture Exchange focused on precious and base metals exploration. The Company is managed by a team of experienced mining and geological professionals. In July-August 2020, AIS entered into agreements to acquire and develop the Tooleen-Fosterville Gold Project and the Kingston Gold Project in Victoria Australia and the Yalgogrin Gold Project in central New South Wales, Australia.