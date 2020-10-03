 

AKVA group ASA Buyback of own shares

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.10.2020, 07:51  |  33   |   |   

On 2 October 2020 AKVA group ASA ("AKVA group" or the "Company") purchased 2,155 of its own shares under the buyback program announced by the Company on 29 September 2020. The shares were purchased at an average price of NOK 71.89.

Following this transaction, the Company holds 185,793 of its own shares.

Dated: 3 October 2020
AKVA group ASA

Web: www.akvagroup.com

CONTACTS:

Knut Nesse Chief Executive Officer
Phone: +47 51 77 85 00
Mobile: +47 91 37 62 20
E-mail: knesse@akvagroup.com


Ronny Meinkøhn Chief Financial Officer
Phone: +47 51 77 85 00
Mobile: +47 98 20 67 76
E-mail: rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


AKVA Group Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tesla Q3 2020 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
NIO Inc. Provides September and Third Quarter 2020 Delivery Update
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Algernon Announces 75% Enrollment in Multinational Phase 2b/3 Human Study of Ifenprodil for ...
Summit Announces Agreement For a Fundraising of approximately $50 Million
Resverlogix Confirms Interim Filings on SEDAR
Announcement of the final Offer price
Correction: Announcement of the final Offer price
Titel
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Director Declaration
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
Tesla Q3 2020 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announces High-Volume Manufacturing Partner for its COVID-19 ...
CytoDyn to Hold 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders on September 30, 2020
Perseus Mining Acquires Bagoé Gold Project
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.10.20
AKVA group ASA: Buyback of own shares
30.09.20
AKVA group ASA: Buyback of own shares
30.09.20
AKVA group ASA: Invitation to Capital Markets Day 2020
29.09.20
AKVA group ASA: Buyback of own shares
29.09.20
AKVA group ASA: Initiates share buyback program