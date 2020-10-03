 

ZoodMall and OpenSooq Add Qi Card as Payment Option

Iraqi Consumers Gain Safer Way to Transact with Top Retailers

BAGHDAD, Oct. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Qi Card, the leading electronic payment solution and national debit/credit card of Iraq, today announced that ZoodMall and OpenSooq have joined the legions of retailers accepting Qi Card as a form of payment. This announcement marks the latest in a series of moves by Qi Card to expand the depth and breadth of offerings available to Iraqi citizens.

Seven million Iraqi citizens trust Qi Card to conduct financial transactions with safety and ease. Qi Card is delighted to include Zoodmall and OpenSooq among the 6,000 vendors that work with Qi Card to provide exceptional shopping experiences for consumers.

Both popular e-commerce sites, OpenSooq and ZoodMall have a focus on serving middle eastern communities. OpenSooq is the leading mobile classifieds platform in the Middle East & North Africa region while Zoodmall facilitates cross border trade of more than four million products from over 30,000 sellers.

This announcement follows closely on the heels of several exciting announcements and two big launches from Qi Card. On August 24, the company announced the launch of Salifni, an emergency loan program allowing qualified, ministry employees to receive 200K IQD in advanced salary payments. Two weeks earlier, Qi Card revealed Ekhtiyari Card which allows card holders to personalize their card's aesthetic.

Online shopping habits present a unique set of risks for consumers as they expose themselves to identity theft and other cybercrimes. When shoppers elect to use Qi Card as their payment provider, they can have confidence that the products and services are based on the principle of maximum protection, accessibility, ease of use and full transparency.

About Qi Card
Qi Card is the leading electronic payment services solution in Iraq, which employs biometric identity as the cardholder verification method. Qi Card is operated and managed by International Smart Card "ISC," the most successful partnership in the history of Iraq. With its State Bank partners, Al-Rafidain and Al-Rashed, it has completed domiciliation of more than 7M citizens with its multi-biometric payment scheme. In just over 18 months, ISC was able to disburse 3T IQD in loans to over 800,000 Iraqi citizens. To date, ISC has an ecosystem of 17,000 POS and more than 6,000 merchants using the Qi scheme to provide easy merchant funded installment and other commercial activities. ISC issues and acquires payment cards on behalf of fourteen affiliated banks in Iraq. Through its principal membership in Mastercard, ISC has now issued more than 1.8M Mastercard and is now the largest Mastercard provider in Iraq.

 



