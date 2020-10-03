 

Siemens Healthineers AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Share Buyback
Siemens Healthineers AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR) and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

03.10.2020
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR)
and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

The share buyback resolved on 29 September 2020 by the Managing Board of Siemens Healthineers AG (hereinafter also referred to as "Company") will commence on 7 October 2020. In the time period until 5 February 2021, treasury shares of the Company with a maximum value of EUR 160,000,000.00 (excluding incidental transaction charges) shall be acquired, in total, however, no more than 6,400,000 no-par-value shares. The acquired shares will be used in connection with share-based remuneration programs and, respectively, employee stock programs of the Company or entities under its control and will be delivered to persons who have or had an employment relationship with the Company or an entity under its control, as well as to board members of entities under the Company's control. In addition, subject to a decision by the Supervisory Board, a certain amount of the acquired shares may be used to settle the Company's obligations to provide shares of the Company to members of the Managing Board, as part of their long-term remuneration. To the extent that the acquired shares are not required for such purposes, they may be used for other legally permissible purposes. The Managing Board thereby exercises the authorization granted by the Shareholders' Meeting of Siemens Healthineers AG on 19 February 2018 to acquire treasury shares pursuant to Section 71 para. 1 no. 8 of the German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz, AktG).

A credit institution is mandated to carry out the buyback, making its decisions on the date of the acquisition of shares independently and without the influence of the Company. The right of the Company to terminate the mandate of the credit institution and to confer the mandate to another investment firm or credit institution in compliance with legal provisions remains unaffected. The share buyback may be terminated, suspended and resumed at any time, subject to compliance with legal provisions.

