 

Apellis Announces New Analysis Demonstrating Targeted C3 Therapy Pegcetacoplan Slows Progression of Early Disease in Patients with Geographic Atrophy (GA)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.10.2020, 17:05  |  44   |   |   
  • Post hoc analysis of Phase 2 FILLY study shows 39% reduction in rate of progression from nascent GA, an earlier form of disease, to GA in patients treated with pegcetacoplan monthly vs. sham
  • First ever observation of slowed nascent GA progression in a Phase 2 study signals potential benefit of earlier intervention with pegcetacoplan in patients with GA
  • Data support hypothesis that targeting C3 with pegcetacoplan addresses an underlying cause of disease, excessive complement activation, as evidenced by slowed progression of nascent GA to GA

WALTHAM, Mass., Oct. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLS), a global biopharmaceutical company and leader in targeted C3 therapies, today announced the results of a post hoc analysis of the Phase 2 FILLY study investigating intravitreal pegcetacoplan (APL-2) for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The post hoc analysis found that monthly treatment with pegcetacoplan significantly reduced the rate of progression from nascent GA to GA in areas of the retina outside of existing GA lesions. The data were presented today in a late-breaking oral session at the European Society of Retina Specialists 2020 Virtual (EURETINA).

Pegcetacoplan is the only targeted C3 therapy in Phase 3 clinical trials for GA, a complement-driven eye disease1,2 that causes blindness, affects approximately five million people globally3,4 and has no approved treatment.

  • In the post hoc analysis, progression from nascent GA to GA was observed in 50.0% of the pegcetacoplan-treated group and 81.8% of the sham-treated group (p=0.02).
  • The 39% reduction in progression from nascent GA to GA indicates that pegcetacoplan slows the rate of progression of AMD in areas of the retina outside of GA lesions.
  • Progression from large drusen (deposits in the retina that are a hallmark of AMD) to nascent GA or GA at Month 12 was observed in 22.6% of patients in the pegcetacoplan-treated group and 33.3% of patients in the sham-treated group (p=0.31).

“Our findings from this post-hoc analysis demonstrate that intravitreal pegcetacoplan, a targeted C3 therapy, significantly lowers the rate of progression from nascent GA to GA in patients when compared to sham controls,” said SriniVas Sadda, M.D., President & Chief Scientific Officer of the Doheny Eye Institute and lead investigator. “This study provides exciting evidence to support further exploration of the potential of pegcetacoplan for earlier intervention in the course of GA.”

Seite 1 von 4
Apellis Pharmaceuticals Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Resverlogix Confirms Interim Filings on SEDAR
Teleste has signed an agreement to sell its services business in Germany to Circet
Summit Announces Agreement For a Fundraising of approximately $50 Million
Draganfly’s Portfolio of Transport Canada Approved Drones Now Includes AeroVironment’s Quantix ...
Brookfield Renewable Announces Quarterly Dividend Rate on Its Series 2 Preference Shares
Western Pacific Trust Company Appoints New Board Chair
Scorpio Gold Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting
URW - Information on total number of voting rights and shares in the share capital as at September ...
Titel
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Director Declaration
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
Tesla Q3 2020 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announces High-Volume Manufacturing Partner for its COVID-19 ...
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
CytoDyn to Hold 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders on September 30, 2020
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.09.20
Apellis Pharmaceuticals to Present at Stifel’s 2020 Immunology and Inflammation Virtual Summit
21.09.20
Apellis Announces Late-Breaking Presentation of Targeted C3 Therapy Pegcetacoplan in Patients with Geographic Atrophy (GA) at EURETINA 2020
15.09.20
Apellis Announces Submission of Pegcetacoplan Marketing Applications to FDA and EMA for Patients with PNH
04.09.20
Apellis Pharmaceuticals Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)