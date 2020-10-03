 

CREDIT ACCEPTANCE SHAREHOLDER ALERT by Former Louisiana Attorney General Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors With Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Credit Acceptance Corporation - CACC

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.10.2020, 20:18  |  21   |   |   

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until December 1, 2020 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Credit Acceptance Corporation (NasdaqGS: CACC), if they purchased the Company’s shares between November 1, 2019 and August 28, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Credit Acceptance and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-cacc/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by December 1, 2020.

About the Lawsuit

Credit Acceptance and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On August 28, 2020, the Attorney General of Massachusetts filed a lawsuit against the Company for allegedly unfair and deceptive automobile loans it made to thousands of Massachusetts consumers, providing its investors with false and/or misleading information regarding the asset-backed securitizations offered, and for unfair debt collection practices.

On this news, the price of Credit Acceptance’s shares plummeted.

The case is Palm Tran, Inc. Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1577 Pension Plan V. Credit Acceptance Corporation, et al, 20-cv-12698.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking to recover investment losses due to corporate fraud and malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Credit Acceptance Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Quidel Receives Emergency Authorization for First Rapid Antigen “ABC Test”: A Combination Diagnostic Assay for Influenza A+B and COVID-19
J2 Global Announces Pricing of $750,000,000 Offering of Senior Notes
TechnipFMC Announces Executive Leadership Changes
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Opdivo (nivolumab) + Yervoy (ipilimumab) as the First ...
Puma Biotechnology Reports Inducement Awards Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
Update on the Intended Offer by Next Private for Altice Europe
Phunware Launches Cisco Webex Collaboration Solution for Integrated Room Presence within Smart ...
Aptorum Group Announces Closing of $9.0 Million Public Offering
Altabancorp Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
Total: 2020 Strategy & Outlook Presentation
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Humanigen Announces One-for-Five Reverse Stock Split
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces Today Its Intent to Commence Discussions in Order to Achieve a ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results