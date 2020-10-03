 

Maha Energy AB Announce September Production Volumes and extends invitation to Annual Investor Presentation 7 October

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.10.2020, 22:07  |  52   |   |   

Maha Energy AB (publ)
Strandvägen 5A
SE-114 51 Stockholm
www.mahaenergy.ca

Press release
Stockholm
October 3, 2020

Maha Energy AB (publ) Announce September Production Volumes and extends invitation to Annual Investor Presentation 7 October.

Production Volumes

The Company's aggregate sales production for the month of September totaled 89,7121 barrels of oil and 47.543 million scf of gas for a combined average production of approximately 3,255 BOE/day2, before royalties and taxes.

During the month of September the dual GTE-4 oil producing well was shut down for 14 days, due to workover operations to fish a stuck blanking sleeve in the Agua Grande (AG) short string.  Fishing operations to date have been unsuccessful and a more rigorous workover operation is now scheduled during the fourth quarter to restore production from the AG zone.  Production from GTE-4 well (Sergi zone) was resumed on the 28th of September and is performing as expected. Tartaruga had issues during the month with unreliable power from the local grid – back up generation is installed and production is stabilizing.

The annual Maha Energy Investor and Shareholder Presentation will be held at 17:00 CET on 7 October, 2020. Jonas Lindvall, Managing Director of Maha Energy AB will host a virtual presentation of the Company’s activities and future plans.  Questions can be posed ahead of the presentation by e-mailing Victoria@mahaenergy.ca. Please visit https://mahaenergyab.se/events/ for further details.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 22:05 CEST on 3 October 2020.

1   Subject to minor standard industry adjustments at the time of custody transfer.
2   Barrels of oil equivalent ("BOE") conversion ratio of 6,000 scf: 1 bbl is used.

For more information, please contact:        

Jonas Lindvall (CEO)
Tel: +46 8 611 05 11        
Email: jonas@mahaenergy.ca

or

Victoria Berg (Investor Relations)
Tel: +46 8 611 05 11      
Email: victoria@mahaenergy.ca

Maha in Brief

Maha Energy AB is a Swedish public limited liability company. FNCA Sweden AB has been engaged as Certified Adviser and can be contacted at info@fnca.se or +46-8-528 00 399. The Company's auditors are Deloitte. The Company's predecessor Maha Energy Inc. was founded in 2013 in Calgary, Canada, by Jonas Lindvall and Ron Panchuk. In May 2016, the new group was formed with Maha Energy AB as parent company for purposes completing an initial public offering on the Nasdaq First North Sweden stock exchange. Jonas Lindvall, CEO and Managing Director, has 30 years of international experience in the oil and gas industry, starting his career with Lundin Oil during the early days of E&P growth.  After 6 years at Shell and Talisman, Jonas joined, and helped secure the success of, Tethys Oil AB. Maha's strategy is to target and develop underperforming hydrocarbon assets on global basis. The Company operates four oil fields, Tartaruga and Tie in Brazil, Powder River (LAK Ranch) and Illinois basins in the United States For more information, please visit our website www.mahaenergy.ca.

Attachment


Maha Energy Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Resverlogix Confirms Interim Filings on SEDAR
Draganfly’s Portfolio of Transport Canada Approved Drones Now Includes AeroVironment’s Quantix ...
Summit Announces Agreement For a Fundraising of approximately $50 Million
Western Pacific Trust Company Appoints New Board Chair
Seneca Recalls Cinnamon Apple Chips Because of Possible Health Risk
Court of Queen’s Bench of Alberta Approves Painted Pony’s Proposed Transaction with Canadian ...
IGNITE Announces Termination of Agreement With Namaste
MeiraGTx Announces Nine-Month Data from Phase 1/2 Trial of AAV-RPGR Demonstrating Significant and ...
Apellis Announces New Analysis Demonstrating Targeted C3 Therapy Pegcetacoplan Slows Progression of ...
Surge Copper Amends the Terms of Its Recently Announced Financing, While Ootsa Drill Preparations ...
Titel
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Director Declaration
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Tesla Q3 2020 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announces High-Volume Manufacturing Partner for its COVID-19 ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.09.20
Maha Energy AB (publ) to be awarded new exploration block onshore Oman (“Block 70” or “Mafraq”)
23.09.20
Maha Energy AB (publ) – Announces an operational update