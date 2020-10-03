 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

03.10.2020 / 23:06
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Mrs
First name: Claire
Last name(s): Williams

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Director

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC

b) LEI
213800AFJXFAVYBTE915 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1H6VM4

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0 EUR 1610120 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0 EUR 1610120 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-09-30; UTC±0

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Williams Grand Prix Holdings PLC
Grove, Wantage
OX12 0DQ Oxfordshire
United Kingdom
Internet: http://www.williamsf1.com

 
