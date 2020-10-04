Partner Communications Reports the Interest Rate for the Series D Notes for the Period Commencing on October 1, 2020 and Ending on December 30, 2020

Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or the "Company") (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications operator, reports, pursuant to the Company's Shelf Prospectus dated September 3, 2009, as amended to date, and the Supplemental Shelf Offering Report dated April 15, 2010, as amended to date (the "Offering Report"), that the Company's Series D Notes will bear interest at a rate of 0.313% for the period commencing on October 1, 2020 and ending on December 30, 2020.

Such interest rate is based on an annual yield of short term debt issued by the State of Israel ('Makam') (as defined in the Offering Report) at a rate of 0.052% and the fixed annual margin for the Series D Notes at a rate of 1.20%, representing a total annual interest rate of 1.252%