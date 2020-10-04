 

Biotest AG:

Biotest AG:

04.10.2020
Dreieich, 4 October 2020. Bloomberg reported on 2 October 2020 that, according to informed circles, a private equity firm had approached the Chinese Creat Group Corp. to acquire a stake in Biotest AG. The consultations are at an early stage and there is no certainty that they will lead to a transaction.

The company believes that this is pure market speculation.

Such rumours and speculations are not new and are known to Biotest. The Management Board has therefore recently asked for a statement from the major shareholder on the plans with regard to the stake in the company. In a written communication to the Company, Creat Group Corp. has stated that no sale process has been initiated to date, nor has any decision been made regarding a future sale. The decision process regarding the future of the majority stake in Biotest AG is completely open, so that rumours of a sale are pure speculation.

Biotest AG will continue to inform the capital market and the public in accordance with the legal requirements.

About Biotest
Biotest is a provider of plasma proteins and biological drugs. With a value added chain that extends from pre-clinical and clinical development to worldwide sales, Biotest has specialised primarily in the areas of clinical immunology, haematology and intensive care medicine. Biotest develops and markets immunoglobulins, coagulation factors and albumin based on human blood plasma. These are used for diseases of the immune and haematopoietic systems. Biotest has more than 1,900 employees worldwide. The ordinary and preference shares of Biotest AG are listed in the Prime Standard on the German stock exchange.

Contact
Dirk Neumüller
Phone: +49-6103-801-269
Mail: pr@biotest.com

Biotest AG, Landsteinerstr. 5, 63303 Dreieich, Germany, www.biotest.com

Ordinary shares: securities' ID No. 522720; ISIN DE0005227201
Preference shares: securities' ID No. 522723; ISIN DE0005227235
Listing: Frankfurt (Prime Standard)
Open Market: Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg/ Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate

This document contains forward-looking statements on overall economic development as well as on the business, earnings, financial and assets position of Biotest AG and its subsidiaries. These statements are based on current plans, estimates, forecasts and expectations of the company and are thus subject to risks and elements of uncertainty that could result in significant deviation of actual developments from expected developments. The forward-looking statements are only valid at the time of publication. Biotest does not intend to update the forward-looking statements and assumes no obligation to do so.


