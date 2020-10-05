 

Sorrento to Host a R&D Day to Showcase COVID-19 Product Pipeline

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.10.2020, 00:39  |  88   |   |   

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, “Sorrento”) today announced it will host a R&D Day conference call and simultaneous webcast on October 13th, 2020 focusing on its comprehensive multi-modal approach to COVID-19.

During this 90-minute event, management will highlight continued strategic advancement, challenges, key pipeline updates and drivers of future growth in the COVID-19 space. Thirty minutes will be reserved for analyst questions. The audio webcast and transcript will be available on the Sorrento website for 30 days following the event.

Participants will include:
Dr. Henry Ji, Chairman and CEO
Dr. Mike Royal, Chief Medical Officer
Dr. Mark Brunswick, SVP and Head of Regulatory and Quality
Dr. Robert Allen, SVP and Antiviral and Oncolytic Immunotherapy Development
Dr. Alexis Nahama, SVP of Corporate Development and Head of Diagnostics and Pain Management
Brian Cooley, SVP of Devices and Diagnostics
Bill Farley, VP of Business and Corporate Development

R&D Day Agenda:

  • Clinical Stage Products (cleared Phase 1 or Phase 2)
    • STI-1499 (COVI-GUARDTM neutralizing antibody (nAb) against SARS-CoV-2 and its D614G Variant)
    • STI-5656 (Abivertinib for reducing cytokine storm and associated ARDS: acute respiratory distress syndrome)

  • Pre-Clinical Stage Products of high interest

    • STI-2020 (COVI-AMGTM: affinity matured STI-1499 nAb)
    • COVI-SHIELDTM: Additional potent nAb discovered and bi-specific nAbs under evaluation  
    • STI-2030 (Salicyn-30: a novel, orally available, small molecule inhibitor against SARS-CoV-2 infection with differentiated Mode of Action with potential for pan-coronaviruses, is discovered and selected for IND-enabling studies)
    • STI-4398 (COVIDTRAP: ACE2 receptor decoy protein) and its bi-specific format with STI-2020
    • STI-3333 (T-VIVA-19: protein-based vaccines)
    • STI-2099 (encoded plasmid DNA expressing STI-2020 nAb for intra-muscular administration)
  • Diagnostics
    • COVI-TRACKTM: IgG/IgM Antibody Test
    • COVI-STIXTM: Viral Antigen Test
    • COVI-TRACETM: HP-LAMP Molecular Detection Test

“Early this year, when we pivoted into COVID-19 product discovery and development, we decided to leverage our innovative therapeutic technology platforms, know-how and state-of-the-art GMP manufacturing capabilities to address COVID-19 from multiple and different angles,” stated Dr. Henry Ji, Chairman and CEO for Sorrento Therapeutics. “We have built during the last few months one of the most comprehensive product pipelines for the COVID-19 continuum of care with incredible potential. We are looking forward to updating our investors and the scientific community about our progress to date.”

