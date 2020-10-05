Sorrento to Host a R&D Day to Showcase COVID-19 Product Pipeline

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, “Sorrento”) today announced it will host a R&D Day conference call and simultaneous webcast on October 13th, 2020 focusing on its comprehensive multi-modal approach to COVID-19.



During this 90-minute event, management will highlight continued strategic advancement, challenges, key pipeline updates and drivers of future growth in the COVID-19 space. Thirty minutes will be reserved for analyst questions. The audio webcast and transcript will be available on the Sorrento website for 30 days following the event.