 

Italeaf the subsidiary algoWatt launches General Contractor activities for energy upgrading of buildings with 110% Superbonus

PRESS RELEASE 5 OCTOBER 2020

  • Turnkey" and "zero cost" interventions will be carried out for the customers
  • Focus on the establishment of renewable energy communities and collective self-consumption projects

Italeaf SpA, holding company, announces that the subsidiary algoWatt, GreenTech Solutions company listed on Borsa Italiana's electronic stock exchange (MTA), has launched the new activity of General Contractor for the restructuring and energy efficiency upgrades with the formula of the Superbonus and Sismabonus of 110%, as provided by the italian Relaunch Decree.

In particular, algoWatt will operate as a promoter of the requalification operation, having structured - with special framework agreements and contractual commitments - an operational network of specialists, firms, installers and financial and insurance partners and will coordinate the necessary factors for the realization of the intervention, guaranteeing a "turnkey" service.

As General Contractor and with a committed internal team, the company will be the sole point of contact for the customer and will directly follow the entire cycle of interventions: from the initial consulting service, related to the feasibility of energy efficiency upgrades and the choice of products and services, to the time schedule of the works, from budget management to the management of the site, up to the relationship with suppliers and the handling of all bureaucratic requirements, without burdening customers.

algoWatt will directly address to the property managers and to the other subjects involved by the Decree, operating mainly with the formula of "zero cost for the customer", acquiring the fiscal advantage thanks to the credit transfer instrument, but in case of particular needs it will carry out renovations also with the co-investment formula of the customer, where the project foresees interventions co-financed with Ecobonus (50%, 65%, etc.) or other facilitative formulas. algoWatt, as General Contractor, acquired the customer's tax deductions and converted into a tax credit for a corresponding amount, will access the right of subsequent transfer to financial, credit or insurance institutions, certifying that it meets all legal requirements (improvement of two energy classes, or seismic improvement, fairness of costs and compliance with minimum requirements, asseveration of the intervention and compliance visa).

