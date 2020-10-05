 

argenx Presents Additional Efgartigimod Data from Global Phase 3 ADAPT Trial at the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America 2020 Scientific Session

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.10.2020, 07:00  |  33   |   |   


  • New data consistent with positive topline results showing rapid and clinically meaningful responses to efgartigimod and safety profile comparable to placebo
     
  • Biologics License Application on track to be submitted to U.S. Food and Drug Administration by end of 2020

             

October 5, 2020

 Breda, the Netherlands / Ghent, Belgium – argenx (Euronext & Nasdaq: ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases and cancer, today announced the presentation of new data from the pivotal Phase 3 ADAPT trial evaluating efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG). The presentation took place on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America (MGFA) 2020 Virtual Scientific Session. argenx previously reported positive topline results from ADAPT in May 2020.

“Myasthenia gravis can be a very debilitating and potentially life-threatening chronic disease in patients leading to impairments that affect a patient’s ability to complete normal daily activities, including walking, swallowing, chewing food, talking or breathing easily. Efgartigimod demonstrated in ADAPT that it is well-tolerated and that patients can experience clinically meaningful improvements in key measures of function and strength following treatment, including, in some, the achievement of minimal symptom expression. These exciting results suggest that efgartigimod as a new potential therapy for gMG patients could have a real impact on some of the daily limitations that patients face,” commented James F. Howard Jr., M.D., Professor of Neurology (Neuromuscular Disease), Medicine and Allied Health, Department of Neurology, The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Medicine and principal investigator for the ADAPT trial.

Highlights of New Data Presented at MGFA 2020 Virtual Scientific Session

Magnitude of response: Substantial proportion of efgartigimod-treated acetylcholine receptor-antibody positive (AChR-Ab+) patients showed benefit at increasing thresholds on the Myasthenia Gravis Activities of Daily Living (MG-ADL) and Quantitative Myasthenia Gravis (QMG) scores compared to placebo patients at week four (one week after first treatment cycle).

Seite 1 von 6
argenx Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sorrento to Host a R&D Day to Showcase COVID-19 Product Pipeline
Festi hf.: Buy-back Programme
Colliers International appoints new Managing Director for Japan business
IDEX Biometrics: Subscription Rights Exchange Program 2 Oct 2020
Italeaf: the subsidiary algoWatt launches General Contractor activities for energy upgrading of buildings ...
argenx Presents Additional Efgartigimod Data from Global Phase 3 ADAPT Trial at the Myasthenia ...
Bone Therapeutics, Link Health and Pregene to develop and commercialize the ALLOB allogeneic bone ...
LHV Pank and Danske Bank finalised the purchase-sale transaction of Estonian corporate and public ...
Arcadis assists World Business Council for Sustainable Development’s call to action for ...
Ørsted and Yara seek to develop groundbreaking green ammonia project in the Netherlands
Titel
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Director Declaration
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
Tesla Q3 2020 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announces High-Volume Manufacturing Partner for its COVID-19 ...
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...