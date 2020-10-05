Second Interim Capital Dividend
Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc
5 October 2020
Second Interim Capital Dividend
The Directors of Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc are pleased to declare a second interim capital dividend of 5 pence per Ordinary share for the year ended 31 December 2020, to be paid on 30 October 2020.
John Hustler, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at john.hustler@btconnect.com
Richard Manley, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at Richard.Manley@senecapartners.co.uk
The ex-dividend date is 15 October 2020.
The record date is 16 October 2020.
For further information, please contact:
