NLR launches innovative research project to end leprosy transmission in India

AMSTERDAM, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NLR and NLR India hosted the official start of the innovative project 'Stop the Transmission of Leprosy!' on 2 October 2020. The study is launched in the online presence of the Health Directorate, Government of Uttar Pradesh, the two districts, representatives from universities and persons affected by leprosy. Together they commit their support to this multi-country, multi-partner collaborative research programme. The first dose of a new preventive treatment was given to close contacts of people affected by leprosy in the two study districts Chandauli and Fatehpur.

Every year over 200,000 people are diagnosed with leprosy worldwide, over 125,000 of whom are Indians. Leprosy is still a public health problem in many countries, even though a free cure has been available for four decades. After infection, symptoms can take as long as five years to appear. Meanwhile, individuals may carry and transmit the infection without realising it. Therefore, preventive treatment is needed to keep the disease from developing in infected individuals and stop transmission to others.

The Stop the Transmission of Leprosy! Project

The Stop the Transmission of Leprosy! Project, focuses on early detection of leprosy and preventive treatment of people who have frequent and close contact with persons affected by leprosy. The project aims to reach a total of around 800,000+ contacts of persons already diagnosed with leprosy in India, Indonesia and Brazil. Of all new leprosy patients, 80% occur in these three countries together. The project is funded by the Dutch Postcode Lottery through its Dream Fund. Duane Hinders, Programme Manager NLR, emphasizes the importance: "We are fighting an age-old infectious disease in high-endemic regions in the middle of this COVID-19 pandemic, which is also very much present in the districts we operate in. It is critical to take advantage of the heightened awareness of public health among persons in these communities to reduce both conditions."