 

Dole Worldwide Packaged Foods Appoints Dr Lara Ramdin as Chief Innovation Officer

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
05.10.2020, 04:00  |  12   |   |   

Key appointment to advance Dole Promise to make nutritious foods accessible for 1 billion people, while reducing fruit loss, emissions and eliminating fossil-based plastic waste by 2025.

SINGAPORE, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dole Worldwide Packaged Foods has appointed Dr Lara Ramdin, as Chief Innovation Officer, further strengthening the company's innovation capabilities in support of The Dole Promise which seeks to increase access to nutritious food across the world.

Pictured (L-R): Kimberly Galante, Peewee Dizon and Dr Lara Ramdin

Dr Ramdin, who will be based at Dole's Westlake Village campus, California, US, has an extensive global track record in R&D, product development and innovation within leading organizations including Unilever, Estee Lauder and Molson Coors Beverages Company.  Having studied Applied Biology at the University of Cardiff, she went on to gain a doctorate in immunology at the University of Southampton before moving into corporate R&D/innovation leadership roles and latterly as a consultant to small businesses and start-ups. Dr Ramdin is a passionate innovator, a design thinking practitioner and trainer, and believes in using empathy to unlock unique solutions. She is a fierce advocate for young women in STEM which she exercises through her mentor roles in both The Girls' Network and 1MMentors organizations and as Sponsorship Director and board member for the not-for-profit organization Irish Film London.

Pier Luigi Sigismondi, President of Dole Packaged Foods, LLC, said today that Dr Ramdin's appointment underlines Dole's commitment to building a long-lasting and iconic wellness and nutrition company, capable of meeting the many challenges of today's uncertain environment.

"Now more than ever before, we must look to develop new solutions and new approaches to the increasing demand for healthy, affordable food which will nourish current and future generations. Lara has built an enviable reputation as a strategic innovator, capable of challenging established thinking to open up new opportunities and products.  At a time when we are looking to reduce food waste, to reach more consumers with nutritious products and to eliminate fossil-based packaging, her talent and track record will bring additional energy and focus to our innovation effort."

Dr Ramdin, who will report directly to Mr Sigismondi as a key member of his core leadership team, says she is delighted to join Dole and to be able contribute to a meaningful mission such as sustainable nutrition/zero waste, and to be the driving force of innovation needed in these areas.

"I admire Dole's values and determination to build brands which benefit people and the planet, while creating sustainable returns for all of its stakeholders. I am particularly excited by the innovation agenda and Dole's (and Pier Luigi's) commitment to that. I look forward to helping the company achieve its purpose and vision," said Dr Ramdin.

Mr Sigismondi also notes that Dr Ramdin's appointment comes hot on the heels of establishing an all-star women leadership team on both product and category development, who will work closely with Dr Ramdin. Kimberly Galante has taken on a Global Product Development role and Peewee Dizon the leadership of Global Category Development as Mr. Sigismondi pulls together key leadership teams to deliver on the Dole Promise launched earlier this year.

About Dole Packaged Foods, LLC 
Dole Packaged Foods, LLC, is a world leader in growing, sourcing, distributing and marketing fruit and healthy snacks. Dole sells a full-line of packaged shelf stable fruit, frozen fruit, dried fruit, and juices. The company focuses on four pillars of sustainability in all of its operations: water management, carbon footprint, soil conservation and waste reduction. For more information please visit dolesunshine.com or sunshineforall.com 

Dole Packaged Foods, LLC, a subsidiary of Dole International Holdings, is a leader in sourcing, processing, distributing and marketing fruit products and healthy snacks throughout the world. Dole markets a full line of canned, jarred, cup, frozen and dried fruit products and is an innovator in new forms of packaging and processing fruits and vegetables. For more information please visit Dole.com. (PRNewsFoto/Dole Packaged Foods, LLC)

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1306287/Dole_Galante_Dizon_Ramdin.jpg 
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/152677/dole_packaged_foods_logo.jpg

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PixCell Medical Announces Regulatory Approval from Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration ...
NLR launches innovative research project to end leprosy transmission in India
Photocure announces new Cevira patent in Europe
Iraqi Consumers Using Qi Card To Leverage Aqsati Program At More Than 6,000 Merchants
How AI chatbots transform the public transport in Taiwan - YouBike Taiwan is launching its new ...
Dole Worldwide Packaged Foods Appoints Dr Lara Ramdin as Chief Innovation Officer
Titel
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
PixCell Medical Announces Regulatory Approval from Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration ...
EdgeVerve and Minit Partner to Deliver Actionable Process Intelligence
TCM|Strategic Partners Invests $53.5 million in Digimarc
Exercise of the overallotment option in Implantica and end of stabilisation period
Monolithic Power Systems Files Patent Infringement and Trade Secret Theft Lawsuits Against Meraki ...
OWC Launches New Hub for Thunderbolt 4 PCs
U.S. Polo Assn. Launches 2020 Fall Collection
Regenerative Medicine Market worth $17.9 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Lucid Motors Unveils Lucid Air, the World's Most Powerful and Efficient Luxury Electric Sedan
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
Savvy Companies Eye Promising Potential in Multi-Billion-Dollar Industry
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
Aon: How to Effectively Tackle the Most Unusual Compensation Cycle Ever
Changhong Announces Sponsorship of China National Badminton Team
Irish Distillery Hinch Strikes Deal With Major US Distributor
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease