 

How AI chatbots transform the public transport in Taiwan - YouBike Taiwan is launching its new customer service system using conversational AI technology

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
05.10.2020, 05:11  |  13   |   |   

TAIPEI, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise software solution provider TPIsoftware partnered up with the biggest bicycle sharing system in Taiwan, YouBike, to launch a new smart customer service system and enhance user experiences with its conversational AI chatbot technology.

TPIsoftware builds YouBike AI Customer Service Chatbot

A leap forward in optimizing customer service experiences

Bicycle sharing systems grow with positive user experiences, and YouBike aims to accomplish this with the constant optimization of its software systems. In launching a new AI-powered customer service system, YouBike has enabled 24-hour online chatbot services through personal devices.

The chabot TPIsoftware designed with YouBike connects with the official YouBike website, LINE, Facebook, and Google Assistant to provide users the information they need, quickly and comfortably. Inquiries can range from bicycle locations, lost and found, and latest events, to FAQs and other services. Users can obtain all the information they need from chatbot conversations, improving customer satisfaction and enhancing the brand image.

A powerful human-like chatbot to upgrade online customer support systems

The key to powerful customer service chatbots lies in the ability to accurately understand end user input. Natural language understanding (NLU) and machine learning can be combined to perform intent classification and entity recognition, allowing chatbots to understand conversation content, correctly grasp user needs, and process relevant information for corresponding services.

Fluent and flexible conversational services are made possible with the addition of FAQ and FLOW technologies, responsible for answering fixed-response questions with diverse inquiry word choices and obtaining end user information required to provide appropriate services through multi-round dialogue. TPIsoftware employed its conversational AI solution, SysTalk.Chat, which fuses these technologies with human-computer interaction to maximize the human-like factor and ensure smooth conversation flow.

An AI chatbot to transform bicycle sharing in Taiwan

Effective AI-powered customer services leave the deepest impressions. The new YouBike chatbot system provides quick access to required information and independent operation queries, increasing the end user grasp of information and improving the overall customer service experience. The collaboration between TPIsoftware and YouBike has strengthened human-computer interaction and brought the ultimate smart customer service experience to bicycle sharing users.

About TPIsoftware

TPIsoftware is a software provider with focus in API management, AI chatbots, FinTech, digital banking, insurance. TPIsoftware also provides customized finance, life insurance, communications, and technology solutions domestically and overseas.

Contact:

Mariona
mariona.brull@tpisoftware.com
Visit our website
Subscribe to our newsletter

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1294459/Youbike_AI_Chatbot.jpg



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PixCell Medical Announces Regulatory Approval from Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration ...
NLR launches innovative research project to end leprosy transmission in India
Photocure announces new Cevira patent in Europe
Iraqi Consumers Using Qi Card To Leverage Aqsati Program At More Than 6,000 Merchants
How AI chatbots transform the public transport in Taiwan - YouBike Taiwan is launching its new ...
Dole Worldwide Packaged Foods Appoints Dr Lara Ramdin as Chief Innovation Officer
Titel
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
PixCell Medical Announces Regulatory Approval from Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration ...
EdgeVerve and Minit Partner to Deliver Actionable Process Intelligence
TCM|Strategic Partners Invests $53.5 million in Digimarc
Exercise of the overallotment option in Implantica and end of stabilisation period
Monolithic Power Systems Files Patent Infringement and Trade Secret Theft Lawsuits Against Meraki ...
OWC Launches New Hub for Thunderbolt 4 PCs
U.S. Polo Assn. Launches 2020 Fall Collection
Regenerative Medicine Market worth $17.9 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Lucid Motors Unveils Lucid Air, the World's Most Powerful and Efficient Luxury Electric Sedan
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
Savvy Companies Eye Promising Potential in Multi-Billion-Dollar Industry
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
Aon: How to Effectively Tackle the Most Unusual Compensation Cycle Ever
Changhong Announces Sponsorship of China National Badminton Team
Irish Distillery Hinch Strikes Deal With Major US Distributor
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease