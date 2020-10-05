 

DGAP-News Jefferies International Limited: Post Stabilisation Notice - Knaus Tabbert AG

DGAP-News: Jefferies International Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Jefferies International Limited: Post Stabilisation Notice - Knaus Tabbert AG

05.10.2020 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN.

05 October 2020

 

Knaus Tabbert AG (the "Company")

 

Post Stabilisation Notice and notification of partial exercise of Greenshoe-Option

Jefferies International Limited hereby gives notice that the Stabilisation Manager named below undertook stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014 / and of the rules of the Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht (BaFin) in relation to the offer of the following securities, as set out below and has partially exercised the Greenshoe-Option.


Securities

Issuer: Knaus Tabbert AG

Company number (LEI): 391200V57NOSGK8UVW09
Securities: Ordinary bearer shares ("Shares") of the Issuer
ISIN: DE000A2YN504
Offer size: 3,478,261 Shares ("Offer Shares") (excluding the over-allotment option)
Offer price: 58 EUR per Share
 

 

Stabilisation

Stabilising Manager: Jefferies International Limited, 100 Bishopsgate, London EC2N 4JL, United Kingdom
 

 

First day of stabilization period: 23 September 2020

Last day of stabilization period: 02 October 2020

