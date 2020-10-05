NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN.

DGAP-News: Jefferies International Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Jefferies International Limited: Post Stabilisation Notice - Knaus Tabbert AG 05.10.2020 / 08:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

05 October 2020

Knaus Tabbert AG (the "Company")

Post Stabilisation Notice and notification of partial exercise of Greenshoe-Option

Jefferies International Limited hereby gives notice that the Stabilisation Manager named below undertook stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014 / and of the rules of the Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht (BaFin) in relation to the offer of the following securities, as set out below and has partially exercised the Greenshoe-Option.



Securities

Issuer: Knaus Tabbert AG



Company number (LEI): 391200V57NOSGK8UVW09 Securities: Ordinary bearer shares ("Shares") of the Issuer ISIN: DE000A2YN504 Offer size: 3,478,261 Shares ("Offer Shares") (excluding the over-allotment option) Offer price: 58 EUR per Share

Stabilisation

Stabilising Manager: Jefferies International Limited, 100 Bishopsgate, London EC2N 4JL, United Kingdom

First day of stabilization period: 23 September 2020

Last day of stabilization period: 02 October 2020