DGAP-News Jefferies International Limited: Post Stabilisation Notice - Knaus Tabbert AG
DGAP-News: Jefferies International Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA OR JAPAN.
05 October 2020
Knaus Tabbert AG (the "Company")
Post Stabilisation Notice and notification of partial exercise of Greenshoe-Option
Jefferies International Limited hereby gives notice that the Stabilisation Manager named below undertook stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2(d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014 / and of the rules of the Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht (BaFin) in relation to the offer of the following securities, as set out below and has partially exercised the Greenshoe-Option.
Securities
|Issuer:
Knaus Tabbert AG
Company number (LEI): 391200V57NOSGK8UVW09
|Securities:
|Ordinary bearer shares ("Shares") of the Issuer
|ISIN:
|DE000A2YN504
|Offer size:
|3,478,261 Shares ("Offer Shares") (excluding the over-allotment option)
|Offer price:
|58 EUR per Share
Stabilisation
|Stabilising Manager:
|Jefferies International Limited, 100 Bishopsgate, London EC2N 4JL, United Kingdom
First day of stabilization period: 23 September 2020
Last day of stabilization period: 02 October 2020
