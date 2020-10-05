 

DGAP-DD TeamViewer AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.10.2020 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Stefan
Last name(s): Gaiser

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the Executive Board

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
TeamViewer AG

b) LEI
3912000FZ0R0KEK9JS42 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2YN900

b) Nature of the transaction
As disclosed in the securities prospectus of the company dated 11 September 2019, an agreement exists between Mr. Gaiser and the main shareholder of the company, pursuant to which the main shareholder will grant 884,778 shares of the company to Mr. Gaiser when certain conditions are fulfilled. These conditions are now fulfilled. Settlement will not occur prior to 10 November 2020.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-10-01; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: TeamViewer AG
Bahnhofsplatz 2
73033 Göppingen
Germany
Internet: www.teamviewer.com

 
