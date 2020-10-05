Acquisition of Barents Sea portfolio from Idemitsu Petroleum Norge

 

Lundin Energy AB is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Lundin Energy Norway AS (together Lundin Energy), has entered into an agreement with Idemitsu Petroleum Norge AS (IPN) to acquire interests in a portfolio of licences in the Barents Sea, including a 10 percent working interest in the Wisting oil discovery and a further 15 percent working interest in the Alta oil discovery.

Highlights

  • Strengthens Lundin Energy’s position in one of its core exploration areas and provides an interest in a major commercial oil discovery, currently being matured towards development
  • 10 percent working interest in the major Wisting oil discovery and a further 15 percent working interest in the Alta oil discovery (taking Lundin Energy’s working interest to 55 percent)
  • Strategic acquisition of pre-development resources contributing to sustaining long-term production profile
  • Adds estimated net contingent resources of approximately 70 MMboe, for a cash consideration of MUSD 125
  • Lundin Energy commences programme of material exploration wells in the Barents Sea, targeting gross unrisked prospective resources of over 800 MMboe

The transaction gives Lundin Energy a 10 percent working interest in the major Wisting oil discovery (licences PL537 and PL537B*) with estimated gross resources of 500 million barrels of oil (MMbo), scheduled to be one of the next Barents Sea production hubs. Equinor, the operator of Wisting in the development phase, is targeting a PDO by end 2022, to benefit from the temporary tax incentives established by the Norwegian Government in June 2020.

The transaction also provides Lundin Energy with a further 15 percent working interest in licences PL609,  PL609B and PL609D, increasing the Company’s working interest in the operated Alta oil discovery, from 40 percent to 55 percent. The potential to accelerate the development of Alta is being assessed, with the aim to benefit from the temporary tax incentives.

Additionally, Lundin Energy increases its working interests in licences PL609C and PL851, raising the Company’s working interest in the operated Polmak exploration well from 40 percent to 47.5 percent. Polmak is the first of three high impact exploration prospects to be drilled by the Company in the Barents Sea during the fourth quarter of 2020, which are targeting gross unrisked prospective resources of over 800 MMbo. Polmak will be drilled by the West Bollsta semi-submersible drilling rig, with spud expected in early October 2020.

