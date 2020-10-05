 

IQE plc Acquisition of minority interests in IQE Taiwan Corporation

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.10.2020, 08:00  |  24   |   |   

IQE plc

Cardiff, UK

5 October 2020

Acquisition of minority interests in IQE Taiwan Corporation

IQE plc (AIM:  IQE, "IQE" or the "Group"), the leading manufacturer of advanced semiconductor wafer products for the global semiconductor industry, is pleased to announce the acquisition of third-party shareholdings in IQE Taiwan Corporation (“IQE Taiwan”), taking IQE’s ownership from 90.18% to 100% (the “Acquisition”).

The Acquisition was effected using a statutory share swap arrangement under Taiwan’s Business Mergers and Acquisitions Law (the “Share Swap”). Selling shareholders who accepted the Share Swap will be issued with shares in IQE on the basis of the average closing price of IQE’s ordinary shares of 1p (“Ordinary Shares”) on AIM in the 30-day period prior to today’s Acquisition effective date. Selling shareholders who rejected the Share Swap will have their shares in IQE Taiwan purchased for cash.

Selling shareholders representing 5.04% of the shares in IQE Taiwan, and 51% of the third-party shareholdings, accepted the Share Swap and the aggregate consideration payable to those shareholders is £1,437,646 which will be settled through the issue of 2,606,689 Ordinary Shares at an issue price of 55.15p per Ordinary Share (the “Consideration Shares”). Selling shareholders representing 4.78% of the shares in IQE Taiwan, and 49% of the third-party shareholdings, rejected the Share Swap and will have their shares in IQE Taiwan purchased for cash. IQE has agreed a cash price with a number of those shareholders but is waiting for the Taiwan Court to determine the price payable to the others, as part of the normal process to be followed under Taiwan’s Business Mergers and Acquisitions Law. IQE will therefore update the market once the total consideration has been determined.

Application for admission

Application will be made for the Consideration Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM (“Admission”) and it is expected that Admission will take place on or around 6 October 2020.

Following Admission, the Consideration Shares will rank pari passu with the existing Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in issue will be 799,889,941 and the total number of voting rights will also be 799,889,941. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Tim Pullen, Chief Financial Officer of IQE, said:

IQE’s Taiwan subsidiary is of strategic importance to the Group as a base for epitaxy production in the Asia region. Having invested in the expansion of the facility in 2019 and looking forward to further growth in the future, I’m delighted to be bringing the entity under wholly owned status.”

Contacts:

IQE plc
+44 (0) 29 2083 9400
Drew Nelson
Tim Pullen
Amy Barlow
           
Peel Hunt LLP (Nomad and Joint Broker)
+44 (0) 20 7418 8900
Edward Knight
Nick Prowting
Christopher Golden
           
Citigroup Global Markets Limited (Joint Broker)
+44 (0) 20 7986 4000
Christopher Wren
Peter Catterall

Headland Consultancy (Financial PR)
+ 44 (0) 20 38054822
Andy Rivett-Carnac: +44 (0) 7968 997 365
Chloe Francklin: +44 (0)78 3497 4624

ABOUT IQE

http://iqep.com

IQE is the leading global supplier of advanced compound semiconductor wafers and materials solutions that enable a diverse range of applications across:

  • handset devices
  • global telecoms infrastructure
  • connected devices
  • 3D sensing

As a scaled global epitaxy wafer manufacturer, IQE is uniquely positioned in this market which has high barriers to entry. IQE supplies the whole market and is agnostic to the winners and losers at chip and OEM level. By leveraging the Group’s intellectual property portfolio including know-how and patents, it produces epitaxy wafers of superior quality, yield and unit economics.


IQE is headquartered in Cardiff UK, with c. 650 employees across nine manufacturing locations in the UK, US, Taiwan and Singapore, and is listed on the AIM Stock Exchange in London.


IQE Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sorrento to Host a R&D Day to Showcase COVID-19 Product Pipeline
Festi hf.: Buy-back Programme
Colliers International appoints new Managing Director for Japan business
IDEX Biometrics: Subscription Rights Exchange Program 2 Oct 2020
Bone Therapeutics, Link Health and Pregene to develop and commercialize the ALLOB allogeneic bone ...
Italeaf: the subsidiary algoWatt launches General Contractor activities for energy upgrading of buildings ...
argenx Presents Additional Efgartigimod Data from Global Phase 3 ADAPT Trial at the Myasthenia ...
LHV Pank and Danske Bank finalised the purchase-sale transaction of Estonian corporate and public ...
Ørsted and Yara seek to develop groundbreaking green ammonia project in the Netherlands
BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)
Titel
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Director Declaration
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Tesla Q3 2020 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announces High-Volume Manufacturing Partner for its COVID-19 ...
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.09.20
IQE plc: Total voting rights
08.09.20
IQE plc: 2020 Interim Results