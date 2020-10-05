Dividend payment ex-date of JSC Olainfarm

JSC Olainfarm (OLF1R, ISIN code LV0000100501) will close the list of shareholders for dividend payment on October 8, 2020 at the end of the working day of the Nasdaq CSD Latvian Settlement System.

Proceeding from the above, the ex-date is October 7, 2020. From that date the new owner of the shares is not entitled to dividends for the year 2019.