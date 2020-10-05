Rule 19.6(c) confirmation - post-offer intention statements

THE FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT IS BEING MADE PURSUANT TO THE REQUIREMENTS OF RULE 19.6(C) OF THE CITY CODE ON TAKEOVERS AND MERGERS (THE "CODE") WHICH, INTER ALIA, REQUIRES A PARTY TO AN OFFER TO MAKE AN ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE END OF A PERIOD OF 12 MONTHS FROM THE DATE ON WHICH THE OFFER PERIOD ENDED CONFIRMING WHETHER IT HAS TAKEN, OR NOT TAKEN, THE COURSE OF ACTION SET OUT IN ITS STATED INTENTIONS.

OneSavings Bank plc (“OSB”)

Rule 19.6(c) confirmation with respect to post-offer intention statements made in relation to Charter Court Financial Services Group plc (“CCFS”)

OSB announces that, further to the completion of its recommended all-share combination with CCFS, which was implemented by way of a scheme of arrangement between CCFS and its shareholders under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006 and which became effective on 4 October 2019, it has duly confirmed in writing to The Panel on Takeovers and Mergers in accordance with the requirements of Rule 19.6(c) of the City Code on Takeovers and Mergers (the “Code”) that, save as set out in its announcement of 30 January 2020 pursuant to Rule 19.6(b) of the Code regarding its disposal of Prestige House and the discontinuance of the Prestige Finance brand, OSB has complied with the post-offer statements of intent made pursuant to Rules 2.7(c)(iv) and 24.2 of the Code and which are set out in its announcement of 14 March 2019 and the CCFS scheme document published on 15 May 2019.

