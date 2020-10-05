 

Subsea 7 S.A. Mandatory notification of share trades

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.10.2020, 08:00  |  27   |   |   

Luxembourg – 05 October 2020 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) announces mandatory notification of the following share transactions by primary insiders:

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Jean Cahuzac
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Non-Executive Director
b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Subsea 7 S.A.
b) LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code 		Subsea 7 S.A. Shares

 

Oslo Børs: SUBC
ISIN LU0075646355
b (i) Nature of the transaction Vesting (award) of performance shares
c (i) Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 13,585
Price: NOK 66.5062
b (ii) Nature of the transaction Sale of Shares to satisfy tax charge on vesting of performance shares
c (ii) Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 6,014
Price: NOK 66.5062
d) Aggregated information

  		Aggregate volume: 9,800
Aggregate price: NOK 66.5062
e) Date of the transaction 2020 – 10 – 02 (2 October 2020)
f) Place of the transaction b(i): Outside a trading venue

 

b(ii): The Oslo Bors Stock Exchange OSE
  Instruments owned by Primary Insider after the transaction completed Owned Shares: 178,042
Performance Shares: 60,000

Restricted Shares: Nil
Options: Nil


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name John Evans
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer
b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Subsea 7 S.A.
b) LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code 		Subsea 7 S.A. Shares

 

Oslo Børs: SUBC
ISIN LU0075646355
b (i) Nature of the transaction Vesting (award) of performance shares
c (i) Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 21,367
Price: NOK 66.5062
b (ii) Nature of the transaction Sale of Shares to satisfy tax charge on vesting of performance shares
c (ii) Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 10,104
Price: NOK 66.5062
d) Aggregated information

  		Aggregate volume: 15,736
Aggregate price: NOK 66.5062
e) Date of the transaction 2020 – 10 – 02 (2 October 2020)
f) Place of the transaction b(i): Outside a trading venue

 

b(ii): The Oslo Bors Stock Exchange OSE
  Instruments owned by Primary Insider after the transaction completed Owned Shares: 81,873
Performance Shares: 120,196

Restricted Shares: Nil
Options: Nil


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Ricardo Rosa
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer
b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Subsea 7 S.A.
b) LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code 		Subsea 7 S.A. Shares

 

Oslo Børs: SUBC
ISIN LU0075646355
b (i) Nature of the transaction Vesting (award) of performance shares
c (i) Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 16,855
Price: NOK 66.5062
b (ii) Nature of the transaction Sale of Shares to satisfy tax charge on vesting of performance shares
c (ii) Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 7,970
Price: NOK 66.5062
d) Aggregated information

  		Aggregate volume: 12, 413
Aggregate price: NOK 66.5062
e) Date of the transaction 2020– 10 – 02 (2 October 2020)
f) Place of the transaction b(i): Outside a trading venue

 

b(ii): The Oslo Bors Stock Exchange OSE
  Instruments owned by Primary Insider after the transaction completed Owned Shares: 42,345
Performance Shares: 89,356

Restricted Shares: Nil
Options: Nil


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Nathalie Louys
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status General Counsel
b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Subsea 7 S.A.
b) LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code 		Subsea 7 S.A. Shares

 

Oslo Børs: SUBC
ISIN LU0075646355
b (i) Nature of the transaction Vesting (award) of performance shares
c (i) Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 10,325
Price: NOK 66.5062
b (ii) Nature of the transaction Sale of Shares to satisfy tax charge on vesting of performance shares
c (ii) Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 4,883
Price: NOK 66.5062
d) Aggregated information

  		Aggregate volume: 7,604
Aggregate price: NOK 66.5062
e) Date of the transaction 2020 – 10 – 02 (2 October 2020)
f) Place of the transaction b(i): Outside a trading venue

 

b(ii): The Oslo Bors Stock Exchange OSE
  Instruments owned by Primary Insider after the transaction completed Owned Shares: 27,663
Performance Shares: 59,098

Restricted Shares: Nil
Options: Nil


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Stuart Fitzgerald
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Executive Vice President – Alliances & Strategy
b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Subsea 7 S.A.
b) LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code 		Subsea 7 S.A. Shares

 

Oslo Børs: SUBC
ISIN LU0075646355
b (i) Nature of the transaction Vesting (award) of performance shares
c (i) Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 5,093
Price: NOK 66.5062
d) Aggregated information

  		Aggregate volume: 5,093
Aggregate price: NOK 66.5062
e) Date of the transaction 2020 – 10 – 02 (2 October 2020)
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue
  Instruments owned by Primary Insider after the transaction completed Owned Shares: 18,774
Performance Shares: 73,704

Restricted Shares: Nil
Options: Nil


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Kate Lyne
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Executive Vice President – Human Resources
b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Subsea 7 S.A.
b) LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code 		Subsea 7 S.A. Shares

 

Oslo Børs: SUBC
ISIN LU0075646355
b (i) Nature of the transaction Vesting (award) of performance shares
c (i) Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 6,052
Price: NOK 66.5062
b (ii) Nature of the transaction Sale of Shares to satisfy tax charge on vesting of performance shares
c (ii) Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 2,862
Price: NOK 66.5062
d) Aggregated information

  		Aggregate volume: 4,457
Aggregate price: NOK 66.5062
e) Date of the transaction 2020 – 10 – 02 (2 October 2020)
f) Place of the transaction b(i): Outside a trading venue

 

b(ii): The Oslo Bors Stock Exchange OSE
  Instruments owned by Primary Insider after the transaction completed Owned Shares: 14,491
Performance Shares: 43,258

Restricted Shares: Nil
Options: Nil


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Phillip Simons
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Executive Vice President – Projects & Operations
b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Subsea 7 S.A.
b) LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code 		Subsea 7 S.A. Shares

 

Oslo Børs: SUBC
ISIN LU0075646355
b (i) Nature of the transaction Vesting (award) of performance shares
c (i) Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 8,600
Price: NOK 66.5062
b (ii) Nature of the transaction Sale of Shares to satisfy tax charge on vesting of performance shares
c (ii) Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 4,153
Price: NOK 66.5062
d) Aggregated information

  		Aggregate volume: 6,377
Aggregate price: NOK 66.5062
e) Date of the transaction 2020– 10 – 02 (2 October 2020)
f) Place of the transaction b(i): Outside a trading venue

 

b(ii): The Oslo Bors Stock Exchange OSE
  Instruments owned by Primary Insider after the transaction completed Owned Shares: 4,447
Performance Shares:  58,387

Restricted Shares: Nil
Options: Nil


1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Stephen McNeill
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Executive Vice President – Renewables
b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Subsea 7 S.A.
b) LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code 		Subsea 7 S.A. Shares

 

Oslo Børs: SUBC
ISIN LU0075646355
b (i) Nature of the transaction Vesting (award) of performance shares
c (i) Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 9,241
Price: NOK 66.5062
b (ii) Nature of the transaction Sale of Shares to satisfy tax charge on vesting of performance shares
c (ii) Price(s) and volume(s) Volume: 4,463
Price: NOK 66.5062
d) Aggregated information

  		Aggregate volume: 6,852
Aggregate price: NOK 66.5062
e) Date of the transaction 2020 – 10 – 02 (2 October 2020)
f) Place of the transaction b(i): Outside a trading venue

 

b(ii): The Oslo Bors Stock Exchange OSE
  Instruments owned by Primary Insider after the transaction completed Owned Shares: 4,778
Performance Shares: 58,718

Restricted Shares: Nil
Options: Nil

*********************************************************************************
Subsea 7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry, creating sustainable value by being the industry’s partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.

Subsea 7 is listed on the Oslo Børs (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.
*********************************************************************************

Contact for investment community enquiries:
Katherine Tonks
Head of Investor Relations
Tel +442082105568
Katherine.Tonks@subsea7.com
www.subsea7.com

Attachment


Subsea 7 Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sorrento to Host a R&D Day to Showcase COVID-19 Product Pipeline
Festi hf.: Buy-back Programme
Colliers International appoints new Managing Director for Japan business
IDEX Biometrics: Subscription Rights Exchange Program 2 Oct 2020
Bone Therapeutics, Link Health and Pregene to develop and commercialize the ALLOB allogeneic bone ...
Italeaf: the subsidiary algoWatt launches General Contractor activities for energy upgrading of buildings ...
argenx Presents Additional Efgartigimod Data from Global Phase 3 ADAPT Trial at the Myasthenia ...
LHV Pank and Danske Bank finalised the purchase-sale transaction of Estonian corporate and public ...
Ørsted and Yara seek to develop groundbreaking green ammonia project in the Netherlands
BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)
Titel
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Director Declaration
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Tesla Q3 2020 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announces High-Volume Manufacturing Partner for its COVID-19 ...
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:00 Uhr
Subsea 7 S.A. Treasury Shares
02.10.20
Subsea 7 S.A. Treasury Shares