Jean-Pierre Blumberg, chairman of the supervisory board of Intervest Offices & Warehouses, passed away
Jean-Pierre Blumberg, chairman of the supervisory board of Intervest Offices & Warehouses, looses after one and a half year a courageous fight against a long illness.
The supervisory board, the management and staff of Intervest offer their sincere condolences
