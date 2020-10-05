Eurofins and Darktrace Announce Cyber Security Partnership
Hasselt, Belgium (ots/PRNewswire) - Eurofins Digital Testing
(http://www.eurofins-digitaltesting.com/) , a global leader in end-to-end
quality assurance, testing and cyber security services has today announced a
partnership with Darktrace, the world's leading cyber AI company. This new
partnership will empower Eurofins' customers and community to detect and respond
to in-progress attacks anywhere across their entire digital infrastructure with
Darktrace's cyber AI, including the Cloud, SaaS, corporate networks, IoT and
industrial control systems.
Darktrace was founded in 2013, and today its AI technology is relied on by over
4,000 organizations worldwide to identify and automatically fight back against
fast-moving and sophisticated cyber-threats.
Our partnership with Darktrace helps us offer an even more extensive range of
cyber security services that build upon the exceptional AI platform and can help
protect our customers against the unpredictable threats from email, cloud and
SaaS, to workforce devices and connected IoT devices.
"As workforces grow more dynamic and remote than ever before, using AI to detect
and respond to emerging attacks and vulnerabilities in their earliest stages has
never been more crucial," commented Andrew Tsonchev, Director of Technology at
Darktrace. "We are delighted to partner with Eurofins in order to empower more
organizations to embrace cutting edge defences and build cyber resilience across
their dynamic environments."
Eurofins describes itself as 'Your trusted partner in quality' and this
partnership with Darktrace further extends the scope of partnerships.
Contact:
Eurofins Digital Testing: Robby Putzeys
robbyputzeys@eurofins.com
+32 497 62 62 37
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/146046/4724605
OTS: Eurofins Digital Testing
