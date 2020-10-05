 

Eurofins and Darktrace Announce Cyber Security Partnership

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
05.10.2020, 08:10  |  31   |   |   
Hasselt, Belgium (ots/PRNewswire) - Eurofins Digital Testing
(http://www.eurofins-digitaltesting.com/) , a global leader in end-to-end
quality assurance, testing and cyber security services has today announced a
partnership with Darktrace, the world's leading cyber AI company. This new
partnership will empower Eurofins' customers and community to detect and respond
to in-progress attacks anywhere across their entire digital infrastructure with
Darktrace's cyber AI, including the Cloud, SaaS, corporate networks, IoT and
industrial control systems.

Darktrace was founded in 2013, and today its AI technology is relied on by over
4,000 organizations worldwide to identify and automatically fight back against
fast-moving and sophisticated cyber-threats.

Our partnership with Darktrace helps us offer an even more extensive range of
cyber security services that build upon the exceptional AI platform and can help
protect our customers against the unpredictable threats from email, cloud and
SaaS, to workforce devices and connected IoT devices.

"As workforces grow more dynamic and remote than ever before, using AI to detect
and respond to emerging attacks and vulnerabilities in their earliest stages has
never been more crucial," commented Andrew Tsonchev, Director of Technology at
Darktrace. "We are delighted to partner with Eurofins in order to empower more
organizations to embrace cutting edge defences and build cyber resilience across
their dynamic environments."

Eurofins describes itself as 'Your trusted partner in quality' and this
partnership with Darktrace further extends the scope of partnerships.

Contact:

Eurofins Digital Testing: Robby Putzeys
robbyputzeys@eurofins.com
+32 497 62 62 37

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/146046/4724605
OTS: Eurofins Digital Testing


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aserbaidschan appelliert an den Westen, dem armenischen Expansionsdrang Einhalt zu gebieten
E-Commerce-Schwung hält an: Online-Handel legt im 3. Quartal 2020 mit einem Plus von 13,3 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahr zu
6 Blickwinkel auf Wachau und Kamptal
G20-Gipfel soll unter dem Motto "Chancen des 21. Jahrhunderts für alle realisieren" ...
Eurofins and Darktrace Announce Cyber Security Partnership
Titel
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
Euler Hermes Rating senkt das Emissionsrating der Wandelanleihe 2015/2025 der SeniVita Social ...
Europäische Unternehmen: Rezession mit historischem Ausmaß wird erwartet
PwC Deutschland und moresophy vereinfachen Compliance-Prozesse im Bereich IT-Sicherheit und ...
DBAG investiert in Hausheld AG / Wachstumskapital: Die Beteiligungsgesellschaft steckt Millionen in die Digitalisierung der Energiewirtschaft (FOTO)
Haribo macht Tiere froh! / V-Partei³ freut sich über Auslistung aus den Regalen
EANS-DD: Raiffeisen Bank International AG / Mitteilung über Eigengeschäfte von ...
Technologie übernimmt im Finanz- und Rechnungswesen immer mehr Aufgaben
PERI druckt erstes Wohnhaus Deutschlands (FOTO)
Arvato Financial Solutions läutet mit dem FinTech Paigo neue Ära des ...
Titel
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / Trading Halt - ATTACHMENT
Barclaycard erfindet die Kreditkarte neu und will damit zur Nummer 1 im Portemonnaie werden (FOTO)
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / Completes Capital Raising to Fund Metallurgical Test Work and Progress ...
Sensationelle Entwicklung im VW Abgasskandal: Volkswagen AG lässt vor dem Landgericht Kiel die Einrede der Verjährung fallen! / ...
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / Annual Report 2020 - ATTACHMENT
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited /Ballot Victory Over Strategic Tenement in North West WA and SPP - ...
Das sind Deutschlands beste Jobs mit Zukunft / Studie untersucht die Arbeitsplatzsicherheit in rund ...
ALDI Original: ALDI Nord launcht erste Fashion Kollektion (FOTO)
Euler Hermes Rating senkt das Emissionsrating der Wandelanleihe 2015/2025 der SeniVita Social ...
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Ford S-MAX Hybrid und Ford Galaxy Hybrid: Ford investiert 42 Millionen Euro im Werk Valencia (FOTO)
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
Plansecur: 2020 letzte Chance für Rente mit 63 ohne Abschlag / Was kaum einer weiß: ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:57 Uhr
Wasserstoff-Sektor: Nel Asa: Diese Anleger sammeln sie wieder ein!
08:53 Uhr
Videoausblick: Die Farce um den kranken Trump!
08:52 Uhr
ANALYSE-FLASH: Credit Suisse hebt Ziel für H&M auf 150 Kronen - 'Underperform'
08:52 Uhr
Festnahmen nach Steinwürfen bei Corona-Kontrollen in Jerusalem
08:51 Uhr
Hast du’s gewusst? Hier stand die Etsy-Aktie operativ vor 4 Jahren!
08:50 Uhr
Kauf steht fest! 3 Gründe, warum ich bei General Mills erneut zukaufe!
08:49 Uhr
So würde ich mit 100 € im Monat ein maximales passives Einkommen aufbauen!
08:49 Uhr
LYNX: DAX: Seitwärtsbewegung bleibt intakt
08:48 Uhr
Aktien Asien: Japan erholt sich mit Trumps Besserung - China in Feiertagspause
08:47 Uhr
Statistik: Corona-Krise trifft Bekleidungshandel besonders stark