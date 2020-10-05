Eurofins and Darktrace Announce Cyber Security Partnership

Hasselt, Belgium (ots/PRNewswire) - Eurofins Digital Testing

(http://www.eurofins-digitaltesting.com/) , a global leader in end-to-end

quality assurance, testing and cyber security services has today announced a

partnership with Darktrace, the world's leading cyber AI company. This new

partnership will empower Eurofins' customers and community to detect and respond

to in-progress attacks anywhere across their entire digital infrastructure with

Darktrace's cyber AI, including the Cloud, SaaS, corporate networks, IoT and

industrial control systems.



Darktrace was founded in 2013, and today its AI technology is relied on by over

4,000 organizations worldwide to identify and automatically fight back against

fast-moving and sophisticated cyber-threats.







cyber security services that build upon the exceptional AI platform and can help

protect our customers against the unpredictable threats from email, cloud and

SaaS, to workforce devices and connected IoT devices.



"As workforces grow more dynamic and remote than ever before, using AI to detect

and respond to emerging attacks and vulnerabilities in their earliest stages has

never been more crucial," commented Andrew Tsonchev, Director of Technology at

Darktrace. "We are delighted to partner with Eurofins in order to empower more

organizations to embrace cutting edge defences and build cyber resilience across

their dynamic environments."



Eurofins describes itself as 'Your trusted partner in quality' and this

partnership with Darktrace further extends the scope of partnerships.



Contact:



Eurofins Digital Testing: Robby Putzeys

robbyputzeys@eurofins.com

+32 497 62 62 37



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/146046/4724605

OTS: Eurofins Digital Testing





