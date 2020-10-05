 

VALBIOTIS Integrates The EnterNext PEA-PME 150 Index From Euronext Paris

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
05.10.2020, 07:35  |   |   |   

Regulatory News:

VALBIOTIS (Paris:ALVAL) (Euronext: ALVAL), a Research & Development company committed to scientific innovation for preventing and combating metabolic diseases, announces that it has joined the EnterNext PEA-PME 150 index as of the October 1st, 2020 trading session.

The EnterNext PEA-PME 150 is a stock market index representative of French equities eligible for PEA-PME. Larger than the CAC PME, EnterNext PEA-PME 150 is made up of 150 small and medium-sized stocks that are among the most liquid.

Jocelyn PINEAU, Chief Finance Officer, member of the management Board of VALBIOTIS stated: “We are proud to be part of the EnterNext index PEA-PME 150 which values the most liquid French midcap stocks. This achievement thus rewards the growing interest of investors in our value, whether professional or private. Less than four years after our IPO, this is a real satisfaction and an encouragement to continue our constant efforts to communicate to the market on the progress of our business plan and the execution of our strategy.

ABOUT VALBIOTIS
VALBIOTIS is a Research & Development company committed to scientific innovation for preventing and combating metabolic diseases in response to unmet medical needs.
VALBIOTIS has adopted an innovative approach, aiming to revolutionize healthcare by developing a new class of nutritional health solutions designed to reduce the risk of major metabolic diseases, based on a multi-target approach and made possible by the use of plant-based ingredients.
Its products are intended to be licensed to players in the health world.
VALBIOTIS was founded in La Rochelle in early 2014 and has formed numerous partnerships with top academic centers. The Company has established three sites in France – Périgny, La Rochelle (17) and Riom (63).
VALBIOTIS is a member of the “BPI Excellence” network and received “Innovative Company“ status awarded by BPI France. Valbiotis has also been awarded “Young Innovative Company” status and has received major financial support from the European Union for its research programs via the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF). VALBIOTIS is a PEA-SME eligible company.
Find out more about VALBIOTIS: www.valbiotis.com

Name: VALBIOTIS
ISIN code: FR0013254851
Mnemonic code: ALVAL
EnterNext PEA-PME 150

DISCLAIMER
This press release contains forward-looking statements about VALBIOTIS’ objectives, based on rational hypotheses and the information available to the company at the present time. However, in no way does this constitute a guarantee of future performance, and these projections may be affected by changes in economic conditions and financial markets, as well as a certain number of risks and uncertainties, including those described in the VALBIOTIS registration document, filed with the French Financial Markets Regulator (AMF) on 31 July 2020 (application number R 120--018). This document is available on the Company’s website (www.valbiotis.com).
This press release, as well as the information contained herein, does not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe to, or a solicitation to purchase or subscribe to, VALBIOTIS’ shares or securities in any country.

Valbiotis Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Partner Communications Reports the Interest Rate for the Series D Notes for the Period Commencing ...
Veolia: Following Constructive Discussions With the Management of the Suez Group Since October 1
Kosmos Energy Strengthens Liquidity Position With Closing of $200 Million Gulf of Mexico Facility
GETLINK S.E.: Shuttle Traffic for September 2020
Pernod Ricard is Recognized for Its Sustainability & Responsibility Progress
Hoffmann Green Announces Its 2020 Half-Year Results
Verimatrix Honored In 2020 Diamond Technology Reviews
XPeng Announces Vehicle Delivery Results in September and Third Quarter of 2020
VALBIOTIS Integrates The EnterNext PEA-PME 150 Index From Euronext Paris
Titel
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
MobileIron to Be Acquired by Ivanti to Secure Every Endpoint and Power the Everywhere Enterprise
Halo Announces Mailing of Information Circular and Proposed Nominee for Board of Directors
Halo Completes the Acquisition of Cannafeels
Almonty Announces Positive Q2-2020 EBITDA From Mining Operations(1) of $1,977,000 and the Filing of ...
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Presents Information on Edasalonexent, a Potential Foundational Therapy ...
Total: 2020 Strategy & Outlook Presentation
Titel
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Europcar Mobility Group Announces Today Its Intent to Commence Discussions in Order to Achieve a ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
01.10.20
VALBIOTIS veröffentlicht Halbjahresergebnisse für 2020 und gibt einen aktuellen Überblick über seine globale strategische Partnerschaft mit Nestlé Health Science
30.09.20
VALBIOTIS Publishes Its 2020 Half-Year Results and Provides an Update on Its Global Strategic Partnership with Nestlé Health Science, its strong Financial Visibility and the Promising Advances in Its Pipeline
21.09.20
VALBIOTIS wurde von der European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) zur Vorstellung von drei Studien zu TOTUM-63 ausgewählt
21.09.20
VALBIOTIS Selected to Present 3 Studies on TOTUM-63 by the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD)
15.09.20
VALBIOTIS erhält US-amerikanisches und europäisches Patent für TOTUM-070 zur Verminderung von Hypercholesterinämie
14.09.20
VALBIOTIS Receives US and European TOTUM-070 Patent for Reducing Hypercholesterolemia

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.07.20
190
ALVAL.PA (Mkap €16 M) Vorbeugung von NASH ,Diabetes,Fettleibigkeit u.a