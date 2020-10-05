 

Rovio Entertainment Corp. Rovio’s CEO Kati Levoranta to leave the company at the end of 2020 ‒ Board of Directors begins search process for new CEO

Rovio Entertainment Corporation              Stock Exchange Release             October 5, 2020 at 9.05 a.m. EEST

Rovio’s CEO Kati Levoranta to leave the company at the end of 2020 ‒ Board of Directors begins search process for new CEO

Kati Levoranta will leave her position as the CEO of Rovio Entertainment Corporation. Levoranta will continue in her position until the end of 2020. The Board of Directors will begin the search process for a new CEO.

“For years, Kati has been in a key position in many areas of Rovio’s development. During her time as CEO, the company has carried out systematic strategic and operative work to sharpen its business focus, develop the game business and cherish the Angry Birds brand. Under Kati’s determined leadership, Rovio was also listed on the stock exchange. As Rovio reports in its half-year financial review 2020, the company’s result and cash flow development are on a good level and its balance sheet is strong. Kati’s most inspiring personality and strong role as a supervisor have also been reflected in personnel satisfaction. On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, I want to thank Kati for her commitment and her valuable work for Rovio, and to wish her all the best in the future,” says Kim Ignatius, Chairman of Rovio’s Board of Directors.

“The years at Rovio, first as Chief Legal Officer, then in sales and from the beginning of 2016 as CEO have been extremely inspiring and rewarding. I have had the opportunity to work with top professionals in the game business in a highly international environment. In addition, I have been surrounded with a group of talented and passionate Rovio employees and supportive supervisors. We will continue working closely together until the end of the year, and then it will be time for me to thank everyone for excellent cooperation,” says Kati Levoranta, CEO of Rovio.

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION

More information:
Kim Ignatius, Chairman of the Board of Directors
RovioIR@rovio.com
Media desk tel. +358 40 485 8985

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Key media
https://investors.rovio.com/en

Rovio in brief

Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global, mobile-first games company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded over 4.5 billion times so far. Rovio is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment and consumer products in brand licensing. Today, Rovio offers multiple mobile games, animations and produced The Angry Birds Movie in 2016. Its sequel, The Angry Birds Movie 2, was released in 2019. Rovio is headquartered in Finland and the company's shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange with the trading code ROVIO. (www.rovio.com)


