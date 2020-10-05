 

AS Tallink Grupp statistics for September 2020 and the third quarter of the 2020 financial year

In September 2020 AS Tallink Grupp transported 243 215 passengers, which is a 66.1% decrease compared to September 2019. The number of cargo units decreased by 0.5% to 32 672 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 25.2% to 62 138 units in the same comparison.

In the third quarter of the 2020 financial year (July – September) AS Tallink Grupp transported 1 314 301 passengers, which is a 55.8% decrease compared to the previous year. The number of transported cargo units decreased by 1.9% to 91 578 units and the number of passenger vehicles decreased by 22.0% to 275 735 units in same comparison.

AS Tallink Grupp passenger, cargo unit and passenger vehicles numbers for September 2020 and the third quarter of the financial year were the following:

  September
2020 		September
2019 		Change Q3 2020 Q3 2019 Change
Passengers 243 215 718 354 -66.1% 1 314 301 2 974 790 -55.8%
Finland - Sweden 61 702 206 890 -70.2% 344 004 881 948 -61.0%
Estonia - Finland 165 739 377 153 -56.1% 931 507 1 533 573 -39.3%
Estonia - Sweden 6 798 72 761 -90.7% 13 040 302 147 -95.7%
Latvia - Sweden 8 976 61 550 -85.4% 25 750 257 122 -90.0%
             
Cargo Units 32 672 32 843 -0.5% 91 578 93 329 -1.9%
Finland - Sweden 6 026 7 256 -17.0% 16 745 18 679 -10.4%
Estonia - Finland 22 802 20 202 12.9% 64 387 59 958 7.4%
Estonia - Sweden 3 641 3 902 -6.7% 9 809 10 527 -6.8%
Latvia - Sweden 203 1 483 -86.3% 637 4 165 -84.7%
             
Passenger Vehicles 62 138 83 089 -25.2% 275 735 353 725 -22.0%
Finland - Sweden 8 314 11 088 -25.0% 38 092 68 249 -44.2%
Estonia - Finland 52 191 62 691 -16.7% 233 640 243 276 -4.0%
Estonia - Sweden 409 4 486 -90.9% 966 22 564 -95.7%
Latvia - Sweden 1 224 4 824 -74.6% 3 037 19 636 -84.5%
             

The following operational factors influenced the development in the third quarter of the 2020 financial year:

