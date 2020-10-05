Dotnuva Baltic will invest EUR 1.3 million to expand its seed storage capacity by 89%

UAB Dotnuva Baltic, a subsidiary of AB Linas Agro Group, that provides services and goods to farmers, has planned the development of its activities. The company is strengthening its seed preparation capacity and will invest EUR 1.3 million in a modern warehouse in Dotnuva (Kėdainiai district) to help ensure the most efficient logistics chain.

Construction of the new seed warehouse is scheduled to begin in early 2021 and be completed in August, ahead of the new fall season. Storage capacity in Dotnuva will increase by 89% - a warehouse of 3.5 thousand sq. meters will be able to store 2.1 thousand tons of seeds.





