 

Amundi becomes Fund Channel's sole shareholder and reaffirms its ambitions for the platform

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.10.2020, 08:45  |  15   |   |   

Press release

Amundi becomes Fund Channel's sole shareholder and reaffirms its ambitions for the platform

London, Monday 5th October 2020 - Amundi, the founding shareholder of Fund Channel, announces the buyout of BNP Paribas Asset Management's 49.96% stake in Fund Channel to become once again the sole shareholder of the fund distribution platform by the beginning of 2021, subject to regulatory approval.

Amundi and Fund Channel also today outline their ambitions for the platform in the fund distribution services business, aiming at an annual growth rate of +15%. Fund Channel already exceeds €200 billion of assets under intermediation.

Guillaume Lesage, Chairman of Fund Channel and Head of Operations, Services and Technology at Amundi, said: "Amundi has always considered Fund Channel as a strategic activity that is part of its historical distribution services business. In becoming its sole shareholder once again, Amundi intends to develop Fund Channel's offering to confirm its role as a key player in the fund distribution business."

Pierre-Adrien Domon, Managing Director of Fund Channel, added: "We are continuing to integrate additional links in the fund distribution value chain, from asset servicing to asset management, with the aim of offering a comprehensive, attractive and relevant one-stop shop to our clients, both distributors and asset managers in Europe and Asia.”

About Amundi

Amundi, the leading European asset manager, ranking among the top 10 global players1, offers its 100 million clients – retail investors, institutional investors and companies – a complete range of savings and investment solutions in active and passive management, in traditional or real assets.
With its six international investment hubs2, financial and extra-financial research capabilities and long-standing commitment to responsible investment, Amundi is a key player in the asset management landscape.
Amundi clients benefit from the expertise and advice of 4,500 employees in nearly 40 countries. A subsidiary of the Crédit Agricole group and listed on the stock exchange, Amundi currently manages nearly €1.6 trillion in assets3.

Amundi, a Trusted Partner, working every day in the interest of its clients and society

www.amundi.com   

About Fund Channel

Fund Channel is a regulated Luxembourg based B2B fund distribution platform created in 2005 and currently operating across a dozen different countries in Europe and Asia. It has offices in Luxembourg, Switzerland, Singapore and Italy.
At the end of 2019, Fund Channel exceeded €200 billion of assets under intermediation and has over 550 asset managers and 100 distributors on its platform. It was ranked as the fourth largest platform in Europe (source: PlatForum June 2020).
Fund Channel provides a comprehensive range of digitised services related to all facets of fund distribution activities with a view to making fund distribution easier. These services include among others: striking distribution agreements with both distributors and asset managers, facilitating KYC and KYD obligations, communication of funds data and documentation, sales and target market exceptions reporting, enabling contacts between distributors and fund managers, and growing assets under distribution.

CONTACTS

Amundi

 

Press contact: 		 

 

Investor contacts: 		 
Natacha Andermahr
Tel. +33 (0)1 76 37 86 05
natacha.andermahr-sharp@amundi.com 		Anthony Mellor
Tel. +33 (0)1 76 32 17 16
anthony.mellor@amundi.com 		Thomas Lapeyre
Tel. +33 (0)1 76 33 70 54
thomas.lapeyre@amundi.com

 
Fund Channel

 

Pierre-Adrien Domon
T: +352 2673 4578
pierre-adrien.domon@fund-channel.com

  		   
     




1 Source: IPE “Top 500 Asset Managers”, published in June 2020, based on AuM at 31/12/2019.


2 Boston, Dublin, London, Milan, Paris and Tokyo


3 Amundi data at 30/06/2020


 

Attachment


Amundi Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bone Therapeutics, Link Health and Pregene to develop and commercialize the ALLOB allogeneic bone ...
Sorrento to Host a R&D Day to Showcase COVID-19 Product Pipeline
Festi hf.: Buy-back Programme
Colliers International appoints new Managing Director for Japan business
IDEX Biometrics: Subscription Rights Exchange Program 2 Oct 2020
Italeaf: the subsidiary algoWatt launches General Contractor activities for energy upgrading of buildings ...
argenx Presents Additional Efgartigimod Data from Global Phase 3 ADAPT Trial at the Myasthenia ...
LHV Pank and Danske Bank finalised the purchase-sale transaction of Estonian corporate and public ...
Ørsted and Yara seek to develop groundbreaking green ammonia project in the Netherlands
Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - SDL plc
Titel
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Director Declaration
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Tesla Q3 2020 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announces High-Volume Manufacturing Partner for its COVID-19 ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.09.20
Amundi: Launch of the capital increase reserved for employees