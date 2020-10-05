Frank Hassler appointed new Chief Sales Officer (CSO) at NEW WORK SE



DGAP-Media / 05.10.2020 / 09:20

Hamburg, 5 October 2020 - Frank Hassler has been appointed as the new Chief Sales Officer (CSO) at NEW WORK SE. The 48-year-old will take up his new post on 1 November 2020.



Frank Hassler was previously CEO at Munich-based censhare AG, where he drove the company's growth and upscaled the business. Hassler is no stranger to NEW WORK SE, having held the position of Managing Director of E-Recruiting at XING from 2012 to 2019. In that role he was responsible for building up the sales organisation and developing new products and business models. Under his leadership, the E-Recruiting segment grew to become the company's largest growth driver. In total, Hassler has amassed more than 20 years of expertise in the international software business, with previous CV entries including Navision, Microsoft and SAP.



"Frank Hassler is an exceptionally successful manager and just the right person to continue developing NEW WORK SE's B2B segment", said Martin Weiss, Chairman of the (NEW WORK SE) Supervisory Board. "He has outstanding market knowledge, and a proven track record in building and developing a scaling growth business. We're delighted to add his expertise to the company's Executive Board.