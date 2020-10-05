Reyna Silver Signs Option Agreement for Medicine Springs Project in Nevada

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

TORONTO and HONG KONG, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (“Reyna or RSLV”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Property Option Agreement with Northern Lights Resources Corp. (“NLR”) on the Medicine Springs silver-lead-zinc project (the “Medicine Springs Project”) located in Elko County, Nevada. The Medicine Springs Project comprises 149 unpatented Federal mineral claims covering 1,189 hectares located in the Ruby Mountains Valley just off the famous Carlin Trend.



The Agreement gives Reyna the ability to earn up to an 80% equity interest in the Project (initial 75% with option to purchase an additional 5%) (the “Option”) subject to expending a total of US$2,439,065 on the Project by December 31, 2023. Upon completion of the Option, Northern Lights and Reyna will enter a Joint Venture to continue exploration and development of the Medicine Springs Project, with Reyna acting as the project’s operator. No upfront payments in either cash or shares are due to either NLR or any other party. See below for the detailed terms.