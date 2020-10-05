 

Reyna Silver Signs Option Agreement for Medicine Springs Project in Nevada

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
05.10.2020, 09:25  |  49   |   |   

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

TORONTO and HONG KONG, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (“Reyna or RSLV”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Property Option Agreement with Northern Lights Resources Corp. (“NLR”) on the Medicine Springs silver-lead-zinc project (the “Medicine Springs Project”) located in Elko County, Nevada. The Medicine Springs Project comprises 149 unpatented Federal mineral claims covering 1,189 hectares located in the Ruby Mountains Valley just off the famous Carlin Trend.

The Agreement gives Reyna the ability to earn up to an 80% equity interest in the Project (initial 75% with option to purchase an additional 5%) (the “Option”) subject to expending a total of US$2,439,065 on the Project by December 31, 2023. Upon completion of the Option, Northern Lights and Reyna will enter a Joint Venture to continue exploration and development of the Medicine Springs Project, with Reyna acting as the project’s operator. No upfront payments in either cash or shares are due to either NLR or any other party. See below for the detailed terms.

“While Reyna Silver’s main focus will continue to be our flagship Guigui asset, for which we are awaiting permits to commence a 10,000 meter drill campaign this fall, we are delighted to add Medicine Springs to our portfolio of assets,” said Jorge Ramiro Monroy, President and CEO.   Medicine Springs is a Guigui-like CRD system with high-grade silver potential, which lies in Nevada’s CRD elephant country and we are eager to begin applying the same exploration model that led to Arizona Mining’s Taylor Manto and MAG Silver’s Cinco de Mayo discoveries. The Northern Lights team has done an excellent job developing the project to its current near-drill ready stage, which lets us hit the ground running.”

"Figure 1: Medicine Springs Location" is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6669eecf-7969-4d08 ...

"Figure 2: Carbonate Replacement Deposit Model for Medicine Springs" is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5b835479-ba68-435c ...

The Medicine Springs Project

The world-famous Carlin Trend runs just east of the Medicine Springs area and prior to acquisition by NLR in 2017, the area was explored for Carlin-style gold potential from 1986-2008 by companies including, US Minerals Exploration, Golden Phoenix, Cominco America and Silver Resources. This exploration work included mapping, sampling, geophysics (CSAMT and IP) and shallow RC drilling. A total of 125 RC holes were drilled on the Project claims (5,380 m with average depth of 43 m, with the deepest hole being 180 m). Limited gold mineralization was found, but significant silver-rich mineralization was cut in several holes including: 33 m @ 90 g/t Ag (DH JS-67), 15 m @ 82 g/t Ag including, 7.6 m @ 138 g/t Ag (DH RMR-1), 44 m @ 69 g/t Ag including, 6 m @ 225 g/t Ag (DH RMR-2). Most of the mineralization was thoroughly oxidized, although some unoxidized sulfides were encountered in a few deep holes.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Bone Therapeutics, Link Health and Pregene to develop and commercialize the ALLOB allogeneic bone ...
Sorrento to Host a R&D Day to Showcase COVID-19 Product Pipeline
LHV Pank and Danske Bank finalised the purchase-sale transaction of Estonian corporate and public ...
Festi hf.: Buy-back Programme
Colliers International appoints new Managing Director for Japan business
IDEX Biometrics: Subscription Rights Exchange Program 2 Oct 2020
Italeaf: the subsidiary algoWatt launches General Contractor activities for energy upgrading of buildings ...
argenx Presents Additional Efgartigimod Data from Global Phase 3 ADAPT Trial at the Myasthenia ...
Ørsted and Yara seek to develop groundbreaking green ammonia project in the Netherlands
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc Production Update and Increased Guidance for 2020
Titel
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Director Declaration
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
“Looking the Part”: Beyond Tobacco Pack Re-Designed to Align with Tobacco Industry Offerings
Mesoblast Receives Complete Response Letter From the FDA for Biologics License Application for ...
“Past, Present, Future”: Taat CEO Sets the Scene for the Next Steps of Beyond Tobacco in New Corporate Video
NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Announces Shareholder Conference Call on Thursday October 8, 2020 at 8: 00 AM
Tesla Q3 2020 Vehicle Production & Deliveries
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announces High-Volume Manufacturing Partner for its COVID-19 ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
BioNTech und Pfizer erhalten Genehmigung des Paul-Ehrlich-Instituts für deutschen Teil der ...
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC SECOND QUARTER 2020 EURO AND GBP EQUIVALENT DIVIDEND PAYMENTS
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Pfizer und BioNTech veröffentlichen präklinische Daten zu mRNA-basiertem Impfstoffkandidaten ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...