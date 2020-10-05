DGAP-News: The NAGA Group AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Product Launch

The NAGA Group AG posts another record quarter: Over €7.1M in sales, record signups and record volume



05.10.2020 / 09:30

Record volume of €33bn in Q3 driven by 1.6M transactions

More than 40,000 new accounts added to the platform

Official NAGA PAY Launch announced for November 2020

Hamburg, 05.10.2020 - The NAGA GROUP (XETRA: N4G, ISIN: DE000A161NR7), provider of the social network for investing NAGA.com, posted another record quarter for 2020 with record sales of €7.1M (Q3 2019: €1.17M) and a strong EBITDA of €1.9M (Q3 2019: -€1.04M), based on preliminary figures. With close to 40,000 new accounts (Q3 2019: 7,100), the user base grew by 70% to the previous quarters, while the monthly trading volume in Q3 2020 jumped by 22 % well over 33 billion compared to Q2. (Q3 2019: €13 Billion) driven by a record no. of 1.6 million real-money transactions (Q3 2019: 947,000).

"We are happy with Q3. Especially in light of the seasonality and the lower client activity during summer, we once again have shown that our growth strategy pays off and is sustainable. Also, we have delivered a very solid EBITDA ratio despite increased expenses in growth. Given the growth in our active user base, we managed also to improve our platform experience and internal processes significantly to ensure further scalability. Looking at all our metrics it's clear by now that NAGA can grow even without the "COVID-effect", states Benjamin Bilski, CEO of NAGA.

The company also reports the launch of first-of-its-kind digital multi-webinars via the Streaming provider "Zoom". On 30th of September NAGA hosted the "Alpha-Event" which welcomed 1,500 students from 16 countries, mainly from the African and South-East-Asian region, who were connected simultaneously. The event was hosted by the world-renowned educator Andreas Thalassinos who joined NAGA recently. Given its success and the new in-house digital TV studio by NAGA, the "Alpha Trading Event" will be followed from now on by regular digital workshops and further events in the future to offer high-quality education for beginners in trading.