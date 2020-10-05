 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

05.10.2020 / 09:31
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Christian
Last name(s): Oecking

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Intershop Communications AG

b) LEI
5299009E3J3ZK6P0GX20 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A254211

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
3.04 EUR 1617.28 EUR
3.06 EUR 918.00 EUR
3.10 EUR 8506.40 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
3.0877 EUR 11041.6800 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-09-28; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: Intershop Communications AG
Leutragraben 1
07743 Jena
Germany
Internet: www.intershop.de

 
