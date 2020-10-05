Spiral Membrane Market Size Worth $13.3 Billion By 2027 | CAGR 10.9% Grand View Research, Inc.
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global spiral membrane market size is expected to reach USD 13.3 billion by 2027 registering a CAGR of 10.9%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising demand for spiral membranes in wastewater treatment application is likely to boost the market growth over the forecast period. Growing environmental restrictions on the discharge of untreated wastewater from the municipal and industrial sources have resulted in the growth of the global market for spiral membranes over the past few years.
Key suggestions from the report:
- Polyamide accounted for the largest market share of over 41% in 2019 and is projected to expand further at a steady CAGR from 2020 to 2027 owing to easy availability and low cost of these polymers
- Reverse osmosis was the largest technology segment in 2019 and accounted for more than 40% of the global market share. The segment is estimated to retain its leading position throughout the forecast period as reverse osmosis technology exhibits a considerably higher recovery rate than the traditional thermal desalination processes
- The water & wastewater treatment end-use segment is projected to account for the maximum revenue share by 2027
- Growing focus on maximizing the recycling of municipal and industrial wastewater discharge is likely to benefit the segment growth
- Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market from 2020 to 2027 owing to the rapid industrialization
- China led the APAC regional market in 2019 and is estimated to register a CAGR of 13.2% from 2020 to 2027 mainly due to the implementation of stringent regulations regarding environmental safety.
Read 120 page research report with ToC on "Spiral Membranes Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Polymer Type (Polyamide, Fluoropolymers), By Technology (Reverse Osmosis, Ultrafiltration), By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027'' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/spiral-membrane-market
