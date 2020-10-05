SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global spiral membrane market size is expected to reach USD 13.3 billion by 2027 registering a CAGR of 10.9%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising demand for spiral membranes in wastewater treatment application is likely to boost the market growth over the forecast period. Growing environmental restrictions on the discharge of untreated wastewater from the municipal and industrial sources have resulted in the growth of the global market for spiral membranes over the past few years.