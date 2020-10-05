DGAP-Adhoc K+S Aktiengesellschaft: K+S confirms advanced negotiations on the sale of the operating unit Americas
DGAP-Ad-hoc: K+S Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Statement
In response to market rumors, K+S confirms that it is in very advanced negotiations with Stone Canyon Industrie Holdings LLC about a potential sale of its operating unit Americas. The purchase price is expected to be $ 3.2 billion (enterprise value). Agreements have not been signed and hence there is no certainty that an agreement can be reached and announced.
Contact:
Investor Relations:
Dirk Neumann
Phone: +49 561 9301-1460
d.neumann@k-plus-s.com
05-Oct-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|K+S Aktiengesellschaft
|Bertha-von-Suttner-Str. 7
|34131 Kassel
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 561 9301 0
|Fax:
|+49 561 9301 2425
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@k-plus-s.com
|Internet:
|www.k-plus-s.com
|ISIN:
|DE000KSAG888
|WKN:
|KSAG88
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1138756
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1138756 05-Oct-2020 CET/CEST
