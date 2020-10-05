 

DGAP-Adhoc K+S Aktiengesellschaft: K+S confirms advanced negotiations on the sale of the operating unit Americas

K+S Aktiengesellschaft: K+S confirms advanced negotiations on the sale of the operating unit Americas

In response to market rumors, K+S confirms that it is in very advanced negotiations with Stone Canyon Industrie Holdings LLC about a potential sale of its operating unit Americas. The purchase price is expected to be $ 3.2 billion (enterprise value). Agreements have not been signed and hence there is no certainty that an agreement can be reached and announced.


Contact:
Investor Relations:
Dirk Neumann
Phone: +49 561 9301-1460
d.neumann@k-plus-s.com

05-Oct-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: K+S Aktiengesellschaft
Bertha-von-Suttner-Str. 7
34131 Kassel
Germany
Phone: +49 561 9301 0
Fax: +49 561 9301 2425
E-mail: investor-relations@k-plus-s.com
Internet: www.k-plus-s.com
ISIN: DE000KSAG888
WKN: KSAG88
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
