DGAP-Ad-hoc: K+S Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Statement

K+S Aktiengesellschaft: K+S confirms advanced negotiations on the sale of the operating unit Americas



05-Oct-2020 / 09:56 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





In response to market rumors, K+S confirms that it is in very advanced negotiations with Stone Canyon Industrie Holdings LLC about a potential sale of its operating unit Americas. The purchase price is expected to be $ 3.2 billion (enterprise value). Agreements have not been signed and hence there is no certainty that an agreement can be reached and announced.





