 

Save The Date Oxurion to host Virtual R&D Investor Day on 15 October 2020

Oxurion to host Virtual R&D Investor Day on 15 October 2020

Leuven, Belgium, October 5, 2020 – 10 am CETOxurion NV (Euronext Brussels: OXUR), a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard-of-care therapies for diabetic macular edema (DME), will host a virtual R&D Investor Day on the 15 October 2020 at 5.30pm CET/ 4.30pm BST/ 11.30am ET.

The meeting, intended for investors and analysts, will provide an overview of the Company’s development pipeline and corporate strategy, which is focused on successfully creating an industry leading DME franchise.

Oxurion is currently developing THR-149 and THR-687, two novel drug candidates with non-VEGF modes of action, which together have the potential to deliver a new standard of care for all patients with DME.

Presentations will be delivered by members of Oxurion’s senior management team and by two global Key Opinion Leaders in the field of retinal vascular disorders:

  • Ramin Tadayoni, M.D., Ph.D. is Professor of ophthalmology at University of Paris. He is head of the Ophthalmology Departments at Lariboisière, St Louis and Rothschild Foundation Hospitals in Paris, France.
     
  • Arshad Khanani, M.D., M.A., is Managing Partner, Director of Clinical Research, Director of Fellowship at Sierra Eye Associates, and Clinical Associate Professor at the University of Nevada, Reno, US.

The agenda and details of how to join the meeting will be available in an invitation and on the Company’s website (www.Oxurion.com) which will be issued closer to the time of the event.

About Oxurion

Oxurion (Euronext Brussels: OXUR) is a biopharmaceutical company developing next generation standard of care ophthalmic therapies, which are designed to better preserve vision in patients with diabetic macular edema (DME), the leading cause of vision loss in diabetic patients worldwide.

Oxurion is building a leading global franchise in the treatment of DME, based on the successful development of its two novel therapeutics:

  • THR-149, a plasma kallikrein inhibitor being developed as a potential new standard of care for DME patients who respond sub-optimally to anti-VEGF therapy.
    THR-149 has shown positive topline Phase 1 results for the treatment of DME.  The Company is currently conducting a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating THR-149 with DME-patients who previously responded sub-optimally to anti-VEGF therapy.
    THR-149 was developed in conjunction with Bicycle Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: BCYC)


  • THR-687, is a pan-RGD integrin inhibitor, that is initially being developed as a potential new standard of care for all DME patients. Positive topline results in a Phase 1 clinical study assessing it as a treatment for DME were announced in January 2020. THR-687 is expected to enter a Phase 2 clinical trial by mid-2021. 
    THR-687 is an optimized compound derived from a broader library of integrin inhibitors in-licensed from Galapagos NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG).

Oxurion is headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, and is listed on the Euronext Brussels exchange under the symbol OXUR.

More information is available at www.oxurion.com.

Important information about forward-looking statements
Certain statements in this press release may be considered “forward-looking”. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, and, accordingly, entail and are influenced by various risks and uncertainties. The Company therefore cannot provide any assurance that such forward-looking statements will materialize and does not assume an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or any other reason. Additional information concerning risks and uncertainties affecting the business and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement is contained in the Company’s Annual Report. This press release does not constitute an offer or invitation for the sale or purchase of securities or assets of Oxurion in any jurisdiction.  No securities of Oxurion may be offered or sold within the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or in compliance with an exemption therefrom, and in accordance with any applicable U.S. state securities laws.


