Suominen’s financial reporting in 2021
Suominen Corporation's stock exchange release on October 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. (EEST)
Suominen will publish its Financial Statements Release, Half Year Financial Report and two Interim Reports in 2021 as follows:
February 4, 2021 - Financial Statements Release for 2020
April 28, 2021 - Interim Report for January-March 2021
August 13, 2021 - Half Year Financial Report for January-June 2021
October 27, 2021 - Interim Report for January-September 2021
The Annual Report for 2020 will be published during the week starting on March 1, 2021 (week 9) at the latest.
Suominen's Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Thursday, March 25, 2021. Suominen's Board of Directors will summon the meeting at a later date.
For more information:
Emilia Peltola, VP, Communications and IR, tel. +358 10 214 3082
SUOMINEN CORPORATION
Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen’s nonwovens, such as wet wipes, feminine care products and swabs, are present in people’s daily life worldwide. Suominen’s net sales in 2019 were EUR 411.4 million and we have nearly 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi
