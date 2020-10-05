Construction contract (Reconstruction of the section of Tallinn-Narva Highway passing through the town of Sillamäe)

Nordecon AS and the Estonian Road Administration signed an agreement for reconstruction works along kilometres 184.7–187.5 of National Road 1 Tallinn – Narva, at the town of Sillamäe. As a result of the construction works, the main road will begin running along a new route that is below grade, while secondary roads will cross it via a reinforced concrete arch bridge, as a multi-level crossing will be built. Also, works related to utility networks will be carried out as well, a car and bicycle parking area will be built, along with a noise barrier wall.

The cost of the works is EUR 3.6 million, plus VAT. Construction work will be completed by the end of 2021.