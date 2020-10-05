Sixt Leasing SE: autohaus24 GmbH appoints Werner König as Co-Managing Director Pullach, 5 October 2020 - autohaus24 GmbH, one of the leading online new car brokers in Germany and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sixt Leasing SE, has appointed Werner König as Managing Director. He replaces Mr. Michael Ruhl, who continues to serve as the Chief Executive Officer of Sixt leasing SE. Mr. König shares the management of autohaus24 with Mr. Josef Finauer, who has held this position since April 2020.

Mr. König has been Head of Remarketing at Sixt Leasing for about five and a half years and will continue this operation in addition to his new tasks at autohaus24. Moreover, he was Managing Director of Sixt Car Sales GmbH from early 2015 to mid 2020. Previously, he successfully held several senior management positions in the automotive sector.

In his function as Managing Director of autohaus24 GmbH, Mr. König is responsible for the offline business with the former Sixt Car Sales locations for used cars in Berlin, Eching and Frankfurt. These had been sold to Hyundai Capital Bank Europe GmbH (HCBE) as part of the 92% takeover of Sixt Leasing SE by HCBE and are to be rebranded to the autohaus24 brand in early 2021. At the same time, Mr. Finauer will concentrate on the online business of autohaus24.de.

Since April 2020, Mr. Finauer has also been Managing Director of SXT Leasing Dienstleistungen GmbH & Co. KG and represents the business areas Productmanagement, Maintenance and Damage within Sixt Leasing SE. Previously he was, among other things, Service Manager at MAHAG Group (Volkswagen Group Retail Germany).

A joint focus of Mr. König and Mr. Finauer will be the rebranding of the autohaus24 brand with a new logo, new website and new brand strategy. In addition, the product portfolio will be expanded.

Josef Finauer, Managing Director of autohaus24 GmbH: 'I would like to thank Michael Ruhl for the successful collaboration and I am pleased to have a proven expert at my side with Werner König once again. Our goal is to develop autohaus24 into a digital car dealership for new and used cars and, in future, service products. We will offer these both online and offline at our locations.'