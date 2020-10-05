 

DGAP-News Sixt Leasing SE: autohaus24 GmbH appoints Werner König as Co-Managing Director

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
05.10.2020, 10:05  |  44   |   |   

DGAP-News: Sixt Leasing SE / Key word(s): Personnel
Sixt Leasing SE: autohaus24 GmbH appoints Werner König as Co-Managing Director

05.10.2020 / 10:05
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Sixt Leasing SE: autohaus24 GmbH appoints Werner König as Co-Managing Director

Pullach, 5 October 2020 - autohaus24 GmbH, one of the leading online new car brokers in Germany and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sixt Leasing SE, has appointed Werner König as Managing Director. He replaces Mr. Michael Ruhl, who continues to serve as the Chief Executive Officer of Sixt leasing SE. Mr. König shares the management of autohaus24 with Mr. Josef Finauer, who has held this position since April 2020.

Mr. König has been Head of Remarketing at Sixt Leasing for about five and a half years and will continue this operation in addition to his new tasks at autohaus24. Moreover, he was Managing Director of Sixt Car Sales GmbH from early 2015 to mid 2020. Previously, he successfully held several senior management positions in the automotive sector.

In his function as Managing Director of autohaus24 GmbH, Mr. König is responsible for the offline business with the former Sixt Car Sales locations for used cars in Berlin, Eching and Frankfurt. These had been sold to Hyundai Capital Bank Europe GmbH (HCBE) as part of the 92% takeover of Sixt Leasing SE by HCBE and are to be rebranded to the autohaus24 brand in early 2021. At the same time, Mr. Finauer will concentrate on the online business of autohaus24.de.

Since April 2020, Mr. Finauer has also been Managing Director of SXT Leasing Dienstleistungen GmbH & Co. KG and represents the business areas Productmanagement, Maintenance and Damage within Sixt Leasing SE. Previously he was, among other things, Service Manager at MAHAG Group (Volkswagen Group Retail Germany).

A joint focus of Mr. König and Mr. Finauer will be the rebranding of the autohaus24 brand with a new logo, new website and new brand strategy. In addition, the product portfolio will be expanded.

Josef Finauer, Managing Director of autohaus24 GmbH: 'I would like to thank Michael Ruhl for the successful collaboration and I am pleased to have a proven expert at my side with Werner König once again. Our goal is to develop autohaus24 into a digital car dealership for new and used cars and, in future, service products. We will offer these both online and offline at our locations.'

Seite 1 von 4
Sixt Leasing Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Biotest AG:
DGAP-News: Jefferies International Limited: Post Stabilisation Notice - Knaus Tabbert AG
DGAP-News: 11880 Solutions AG integriert Fairrank GmbH: Erstes gemeinsames Produkt bereits im November
DGAP-DD: TeamViewer AG deutsch
DGAP-News: CAPTIQ GmbH: Hessen Kapital beteiligt sich an CAPTIQ
Island Labs GmbH: Technologie-Ausgliederung: Island Labs, Entwickler von Mixed Reality Tools für digitale Planungs- ...
DGAP-Adhoc: K+S Aktiengesellschaft: K+S bestätigt fortgeschrittene Gespräche beim Verkauf der Operativen ...
DGAP-DD: TeamViewer AG english
DGAP-News: The NAGA Group AG posts another record quarter: Over €7.1M in sales, record signups and record ...
DGAP-DD: TeamViewer AG deutsch
Titel
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
DGAP-News: HENSOLDT AG: Mitteilung über den Stabilisierungszeitraum (mid-stabilisation)
DGAP-Adhoc: Bayer Aktiengesellschaft: Bayer beschleunigt Transformation, um dem herausfordernden Marktumfeld ...
Makara Mining Corp. veröffentlicht informative Video-Präsentation zum potentiellen ...
DGAP-DD: Deutsche EuroShop AG deutsch
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief Therapeutics Establish Supply and Distribution Agreements for RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics AG: Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Vivoryon Therapeutics AG
Oiltanking Antwerp Gas Terminal weiht europaweit größten Butantank ein
DGAP-News: Siemens Healthineers AG: Bekanntmachung nach Art. 5 Abs. 1 lit. a) der Verordnung (EU) Nr. 596/2014 ...
DGAP-News: Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG: HHLA investiert im Adria-Hafen Triest
Titel
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
DGAP-News: Euro Sun Mining Inc.: Euro Sun gibt Unternehmensupdate
Eilmeldung: Norsemont Mining läßt die Bombe platzen!
Deutsche Rohstoff AG im „Scale-Talk' - Diskutieren Sie live
AIXTRON SE: Entscheidender Fortschritt bei Mehrfachsolarzellen gelungen / Rekord-Wirkungsgrad bei ...
Amadeus FiRe AG: Es ist gelungen 100% der Anteile an der GFN AG, Heidelberg, zu erwerben
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Wolfgang Grenke äußert sich zum Franchisesystem der GRENKE AG
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
EarthRenew Inc: Umwelt Aktie verdient kräftig - Zusätzlicher Cashflow durch Stromerzeugung!
DGAP-DD: GRENKE AG deutsch
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:05 Uhr
DGAP-News: Sixt Leasing SE: autohaus24 GmbH ernennt Werner König zum Co-Geschäftsführer (deutsch)
10:05 Uhr
DGAP-News: Sixt Leasing SE: autohaus24 GmbH ernennt Werner König zum Co-Geschäftsführer
08.09.20
Kfz-Leasing Widerruf - Gericht urteilt: Kunde erhält alle Raten zurück

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
30.05.20
257
Sixt Leasing unendeckte Perle