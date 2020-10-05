Major shareholder announcement

Copenhagen, Denmark, October 5, 2020 – Orphazyme A/S (ORPHA.CO) (“Orphazyme”), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the Heat-Shock Protein response for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases, hereby announces the receipt of notification pursuant to Section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act from Consonance Capman GP LLC that as of October 1, 2020, Consonance Capman GP LLC has reduced its indirect holdings of shares and voting rights in Orphazyme and now indirectly holds 1,339,909 shares and voting rights in Orphazyme, corresponding to 3.86% of the total share capital and voting rights of Orphazyme.

The shares and voting rights are directly held by (i) Consonance Capital Master Account LP which is controlled by Consonance Capital Management LP which in turn is controlled by Consonance Capman GP LLC, (ii) Consonance Capital Opportunity Master Fund LP which is controlled by Consonance Capital Management LP which in turn is controlled by Consonance Capman GP LLC and (iii) P Consonance Opportunities Ltd which is controlled by Consonance Capital Opportunities Fund Mgmt. LP which in turn is controlled by Consonance Capman GP LLC.

Consonance Capital is a healthcare investment firm that invests broadly across the healthcare landscape. Public investments are made under the direction of Consonance Capital Management (“CCM”), a long/short public equity manager. CCM is a focused life sciences manager that invests in innovative therapies and products. Consonance Capital was established in 2005 and is located in New York City.

CCM is the investment manager of the Orphazyme shares recently acquired by its funds.





For additional information, please contact