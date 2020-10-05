Leadership Actions, Employee Engagement, Focus on Priorities Critical to Gender Diversity and Business Success Say C-Suite Leaders at 2020 Middle East Edition of Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky(R)

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leadership action, employee engagement, a clear focus on priorities are some of the elements that are key to unleashing the full potential of gender diversity & inclusion and its impact in the business, shared the Middle East's most successful companies at the 2020 Middle East edition of House of Rose Professional's Break the ceiling touch the sky - the success and leadership summit for women. Led by Coca-Cola, Fine Hygienic Holding, PepsiCo, RB and DHL , a team of 25 C-Suite executives shared their organizations' and their own best practices for leadership, diversity & inclusion and success. AMCHAM Dubai , AMCHAM Abu Dhabi and French Business Council Dubai & Northern Emirates were the official industry partners for the summit.

"Focus on driving change. Sometimes we must force change because it's the right thing to do. For us to truly unleash gender diverse talent in the Middle East, there are simple things organizations can do. Mandate a female hire. Create a conducive environment for working mums - offer maternity leave that is best in class. Give leaders flexible work arrangements. Have outstanding mentoring and sponsorship programs. Lead and share at Break the ceiling touch the sky. These are all simple things that we have executed at Fine Hygienic Holding and that can be leveraged by leaders across the region who are intent on moving gender diversity forward," shared James Michael Lafferty, CEO, Fine Hygienic Holding.

Claudia Navarro, Marketing Director, Middle East and North Africa, The Coca-Cola Company speaking to participants about the principles she had used to succeed in her career to date shared, "Identify what you are great at. Focus most of your effort honing in on that skill because that's your unique advantage and point of difference. And then believe anything you set your mind on is possible because you're the best at that."

Commented Shahzeb Mahmood, Shahzeb Mahmood, Regional Director and GM, MENAP, RB, "Leadership sets the tone and must be the role model for diversity & inclusion. As leaders we should ensure that anyone coming into the organization is clear that they must embrace diversity & inclusion – gender diversity, cultural diversity, diversity of thoughts and experiences. We should also send a clear message that female leadership talent is important, and we will invest the time to find the right female talent (without compromising on merit)."