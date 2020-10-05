 

Leadership Actions, Employee Engagement, Focus on Priorities Critical to Gender Diversity and Business Success Say C-Suite Leaders at 2020 Middle East Edition of Break the Ceiling Touch the Sky(R)

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
05.10.2020, 10:49  |  43   |   |   

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leadership action, employee engagement, a clear focus on priorities are some of the elements that are key to unleashing the full potential of gender diversity & inclusion and its impact in the business, shared the Middle East's most successful companies at the 2020 Middle East edition of House of Rose Professional's Break the ceiling touch the sky - the success and leadership summit for women.  Led by Coca-Cola, Fine Hygienic Holding, PepsiCo, RB and DHL, a team of  25 C-Suite executives shared their organizations' and their own best practices for leadership, diversity & inclusion and  success. AMCHAM Dubai, AMCHAM Abu Dhabi and French Business Council Dubai & Northern Emirates were the official industry partners for the summit. 

Logo

"Focus on driving change.  Sometimes we must force change because it's the right thing to do.  For us to truly unleash gender diverse talent in the Middle East, there are simple things organizations can do. Mandate a female hire. Create a conducive environment for working mums - offer maternity leave that is best in class. Give leaders flexible work arrangements. Have outstanding mentoring and sponsorship programs. Lead and share at Break the ceiling touch the sky. These are all simple things that we have executed at Fine Hygienic Holding and that can be leveraged by leaders across the region who are intent on moving gender diversity forward," shared James Michael Lafferty, CEO, Fine Hygienic Holding. 

Claudia Navarro, Marketing Director, Middle East and North Africa, The Coca-Cola Company speaking to participants about the principles she had used to succeed in her career to date shared, "Identify what you are great at. Focus most of your effort honing in on that skill because that's your unique advantage and point of difference. And then believe anything you set your mind on is possible because you're the best at that."

Commented Shahzeb Mahmood, Shahzeb Mahmood, Regional Director and GM, MENAP, RB, "Leadership sets the tone and must be the role model for diversity & inclusion. As leaders we should ensure that anyone coming into the organization is clear that they must embrace diversity & inclusion – gender diversity, cultural diversity, diversity of thoughts and experiences.  We should also send a clear message that female leadership talent is important, and we will invest the time to find the right female talent (without compromising on merit)."

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PixCell Medical Announces Regulatory Approval from Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration ...
Spiral Membrane Market Size Worth $13.3 Billion By 2027 | CAGR 10.9%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Sectra and Greater Manchester sign deal for one of the largest region-wide imaging initiatives in ...
NLR launches innovative research project to end leprosy transmission in India
Social capitalism is at the peak of the trend: in a period of social upheaval, Igor Rybakov and other billionaires launch social preschool program
Iraqi Consumers Using Qi Card To Leverage Aqsati Program At More Than 6,000 Merchants
Photocure announces new Cevira patent in Europe
Dole Worldwide Packaged Foods Appoints Dr Lara Ramdin as Chief Innovation Officer
How AI chatbots transform the public transport in Taiwan - YouBike Taiwan is launching its new ...
Leadership Actions, Employee Engagement, Focus on Priorities Critical to Gender Diversity and ...
Titel
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
PixCell Medical Announces Regulatory Approval from Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration ...
IHG Hotels & Resorts reveals new data about the British summer holiday in 2020
EdgeVerve and Minit Partner to Deliver Actionable Process Intelligence
TCM|Strategic Partners Invests $53.5 million in Digimarc
Exercise of the overallotment option in Implantica and end of stabilisation period
Monolithic Power Systems Files Patent Infringement and Trade Secret Theft Lawsuits Against Meraki ...
OWC Launches New Hub for Thunderbolt 4 PCs
U.S. Polo Assn. Launches 2020 Fall Collection
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Lucid Motors Unveils Lucid Air, the World's Most Powerful and Efficient Luxury Electric Sedan
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
Savvy Companies Eye Promising Potential in Multi-Billion-Dollar Industry
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
Aon: How to Effectively Tackle the Most Unusual Compensation Cycle Ever
Changhong Announces Sponsorship of China National Badminton Team
Irish Distillery Hinch Strikes Deal With Major US Distributor
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease