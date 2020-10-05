Highly-Anticipated Chowie Wowie Gummies added to High Park Edible Portfolio

High Park Holdings Ltd. (“High Park”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tilray, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRY), today announced the newest addition to its cannabis-infused edible product line: Chowie Wowie Gummies, which are now available in select provinces across Canada.

Chowie Wowie THC Watermelon Gummies (2.5mg THC per gummy) (Photo: Business Wire)

Chowie Wowie Gummies are available in two delicious flavours:

● THC Watermelon Gummies (2.5mg THC per gummy)

● Balanced THC/CBD Pineapple Mango Gummies (2.5mg THC, 2.5mg CBD per gummy)

Product highlights include:

● Clean Ingredients: Chowie Wowie Gummies are handcrafted using clean and simple ingredients. Leveraging a pectin base, our gummies are vegan and gluten free with a delicious taste profile;

● 100 percent Distillate: Made with 100 percent distillate to ensure delicious taste and aroma with minimal cannabis flavour;

● Four Per Pack: Four gummies per pack provides the perfect format for dosing and sharing; and

● Affordable Price: $6.99 MSRP.

Chowe Wowie Gummies began to roll into the market during the week of September 28, 2020, in select provinces across Canada, including Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Ontario and New Brunswick. Consumers can look for product offerings to expand later in 2020, with the addition of a THC Sour Cherry (2.5mg THC) flavoured gummy in the near future.

High Park Portfolio of Brands

High Park’s portfolio of brands also includes offerings from Irisa, Grail, The Batch, Dubon and Yukon Rove. High Park forward to continuing to refine, expand and roll-out robust offerings of unique brands and innovative products to consumers across Canada to meet the needs of this growing industry.

High Park Quality Standards

High Park is proud to offer consumers a variety of product formats to meet varying needs and preferences. All products adhere to Health Canada’s rigorous standards for safety and quality. All-in-one-vape pens and cartridges contain pure, GPP (Good Production Practices)-produced cannabis oil with no additives, and do not contain carrier oils, diluents, Vitamin E acetate or flavours. All product formulations and hardware are rigorously tested to ensure quality and purity for consumer use.

