European Travel Leader Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs Group Chooses Insider to Deliver Enhanced Individualized Experiences

The platform enables enterprise marketers to connect data across channels, predict the future behavior of their customers with AI and individualize experiences across channels with precision. Insider already powers 800+ global brands including Marks & Spencer , Decathlon, Clarins, MandM Direct , UNIQLO, Philips, Samsung , Estée Lauder, Singapore Airlines, Adidas, Bremont, Levi's, Avon , Nissan , IKEA , and CNN .

LONDON, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pierre & Vacances-Center Parcs Group --Europe's largest tourism and holiday entertainment services brand -- has partnered with Insider , the world's leading Growth Management Platform , to provide seamless cross-channel experiences and leverage data-driven and AI-powered features to deliver the best user experience at every stage of the customer journey.

"Our partnership with Insider will enable us to deliver hyper-personalized experiences to our online users. We're confident that Insider's range of AI-backed predictive segmentation capabilities will enable us to deliver the kind of experiences that our customers look for when they come to us."

Fanjuan Shi, Director of Data, Analytics, Acquisition & Activation at PVCP

The PVCP Group with its two complementary businesses--property development & tourism--is involved in the entire property management and development chain from designing projects to the search for land, financing, building, and marketing to customers. The Group develops innovative leisure and holiday concepts themed around nature and the environment. The brand's unique positioning lies in its motto that stellar customer experiences are an integral part of the travel and holiday services they provide.

This partnership with Insider will enable the PVCP Group to implement individualized user experiences and onsite personalization backed by Insider's AI-powered micro-segmentation technology.

The PVCP operates a tourism network of more than 46,200 homes and apartments located in 285 sites in Europe and had over 8 million holidaymakers during 2019. This partnership with Insider will enable the brand to optimize their digital engagement strategies to match the top-notch quality of its properties across Europe.

Read Insider reviews from users on G2Crowd.

Check out more Insider success stories here .

About Insider

Insider Growth Management Platform (GMP) helps marketers drive growth across the funnel, from Acquisition to Activation, Retention, and Revenue. The advanced micro-segmentation capabilities enable marketers to deliver personalized journeys across the web, Mobile Web, Mobile Apps, and Ad Channels. Insider takes this a step further and makes the platform easy to implement and simple to use, avoiding the need for complex integrations and dependency on IT teams, resulting in greater efficiency and zero marketing waste.

Insider Growth Management Platform has been Firmly Positioned in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs 2020 and recognized as a Leader in the G2 GridⓇ for Mobile Marketing for 14 consecutive quarters .

Insider is a technology company with offices in London, Paris, Singapore, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul, Sydney, Paris, Helsinki, Barcelona, Dubai, Moscow, Warsaw, Taipei, Jakarta, Istanbul, Kiev, Ho Chi Minh City, Bangkok, Brussels, Amsterdam, Manila, Wellington, Luxemburg, Ankara, and Kuala Lumpur.

Media Contact:

Kate Butler, Marketing Manager, UK, +44-7810-887412